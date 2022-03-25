PRAIRIE – During a March 17 graveside ceremony, members of local law enforcement reflected on an officer killed in the line of duty March 17, 1991. After 31 years, the identity of who murdered Aberdeen police officer Eric ‘E.K.’ Wilson is still unknown.
“We have to remind ourselves this is a dangerous line of work,” said Mayor Charles Scott. “Without you standing here and him laying here, if we didn’t have this type of order or this type of care, we wouldn’t be the country we are. You’re willing to put your lives on the lines for the betterment of our nation, our city and our county. If we don’t honor our fallen, it’s impossible to do the right thing for those walking on top of the ground.”
Wilson is buried in Baptist Grove Missionary Baptist Church’s cemetery, and law enforcement officers from the APD and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department led a procession from the Aberdeen Police Department to his grave.
“No matter how hard the job was, he was there to do the job and he did the job. He did it above what any other officer, I feel, would do,” said Jimmy Cockerham, who served with Wilson. “No matter what the justice system has done or hasn’t done, we know it’s right. No matter if it’s done here or if it’s done in the after, it’s going to be taken care of one way or another.”
He hopes new officers to the career understand the sense of family among law enforcement on and off duty. APD investigators Kelly Drake and Dwayne Ealy both said they continue to pray for closure for Wilson’s family and for officers to be closer.
Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said in the case of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, normal citizens are defending their homes.
“Those are the times we’re living in. We’re on the front lines,” he said. “The young people need to realize when you come to work and put your uniform, gun and badge on, you’re at war. You’ve got to work like that and be mindful of the surroundings that are going on.”