mcj-2023-03-29-briefing

Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson begins Wednesday's daily briefing to tornado response at the command center in Amory. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

During Wednesday’s daily command center briefing, which includes responders, emergency management agency representatives, local leaders and other representatives, there was discussion of progress following Friday night’s EF-3 tornado.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you