During Wednesday’s daily command center briefing, which includes responders, emergency management agency representatives, local leaders and other representatives, there was discussion of progress following Friday night’s EF-3 tornado.
Monroe County EMA Director Donna Sanderson said FEMA and MEMA officials have been complimentary on the progress made thus far in the county.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you. There’s been a lot of progress, and the people are grateful for what has been done,” said Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Hosea Bogan.
Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver said a section of Highway 25 from Highway 6 north will remain shut down Thursday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and the city’s curfew remains in place.
While there was some looting in the days following Friday night’s tornado, there haven’t been any recent reports.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said the county is still working through issues regarding debris removal to the Monroe County landfill, and county officials are awaiting final state approval.
While the Mississippi State Department of Health is offering free Tdap vaccinations at the Monroe County Health Department in Amory through April 3, it will be set up at the Wren Volunteer Fire Department from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday.
Mississippi State Extension Service agent BJ McClenton said in assessing part of the county, 10 farms have been found to have sustained major damage so far from the tornado, and fencing supplies are needed. They can be delivered to the Wren Volunteer Fire Department.
Numerous volunteer groups have been serving the county this week, and efforts will continue.
