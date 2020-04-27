According to a press release from the Amory Police Department, Calvin B. Baskin, 49, of Okolona was arrested on drug charges following a joint-investigation between the APD, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.
Baskin was arrested at the Briarwood Inn and charged with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of Schedule I (ecstasy), possession of Schedule I (methamphetamine) and contraband delivered to an inmate.
Due to being out on a previous felony bond, Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis revoked Baskin’s bond. He is currently being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.