As college students are finishing their spring semesters remotely, Brittany Murphy of Wren hopes a group project through her social work major at Ole Miss’ Tupelo campus will help people as they adjust to changes through the current pandemic.
The college senior, along with group members, Nathan Bain and Tyler Robertson, created “Physical Distancing, Not Social Distancing,” a Facebook page sharing interviews and resources focused on ways to maintain mental health during the pandemic.
“We hoped it would be a way to engage the community not only in a social form but to share reputable information about coronavirus and coping mechanisms and skills,” Murphy said.
The page can be found by searching “Physical Distancing, Not Social Distancing” on Facebook. “Social workers have been known as being overcomers. That’s our profession, and we’ll have to get used to the unknowns. It’s been great learning we can’t control everything,” Murphy said. “Maybe this project will help someone with coping techniques. There are people who need to see this information.”
“Physical Distancing, Not Social Distancing” includes an interview with social work professor Shane Robbins, whose professional background includes work with foster care programs, drug addiction treatment and home-based intervention programs.
Murphy and her group partners will graduate in August after completing their internships