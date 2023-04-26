One month after President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration for storm-ravaged Mississippi, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) have provided tornado survivors with $17.5 million in federal disaster assistance. The work is just beginning. It is a mission closely shared with the state of Mississippi, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, state and national nonprofits, voluntary agencies and faith-based organizations that are fully engaged.

