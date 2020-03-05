A single-vehicle accident Thursday morning claimed the life of a 29-year-old female.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Kristina “Kristy” Smith of 50043 Gosa Rd. died from multiple trauma. She was the only occupant in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
She was driving west on Highway 8 towards Aberdeen, where she worked, during a heavy rain. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a press release from Gurley.
The time of the accident was 9:07 a.m.
The press release stated she was wearing a seat belt.
Smith was employed at Currie’s Pharmacy in Aberdeen.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the accident.
Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is assisting the family with arrangements.