ABERDEEN – The roughly 6,500 customers of Aberdeen electric, water and sanitation services are now able to monitor usage and pay bills online following the launch of an app for smartphones and devices.
“It’s new, so I think everybody’s patience would be great. Any questions people have about working it, we’re here for them,” said Aberdeen Electric Department Office Manager Samona Johnson.
The app also sends alerts when bills are ready and offers a section for customers to make service requests.
“If people don’t want their trash picked up this week, they can type that in and that comes to my email. I can send that over to the sanitation department or the street department. I can send it directly to whoever needs it,” said Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager Lamarcus Thompson.
Other examples of service requests include lights being out on individuals’ security lights and water leaks.
“We don’t know what’s going on on people’s properties unless you tell us. If your light is out and you don’t call it in, we don’t know to replace that light. You’re paying for it, and we want you to have the best service. That’s another window of communication,” Thompson said.
Service requests will be viewed during normal business hours, and other emergencies occurring after hours such as outages should be directed to 369-2881.
The electric department has worked for more than a year to move to the online option.
People can search for Aberdeen Electric & Water Department on the Google Play or the Apple App Store to download the app for free. To register, people need to enter their customer number and location number, which are located at the top of a utility bill.
People will be able to get assistance setting up their apps at events tentatively planned for June 7 and 9 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in front of the Aberdeen Electric Department.
The app also has a feature with statement history dating back two years. It gives customers the opportunities for autopay, which applies payment to credit/debit card accounts on the due date of each month.
“Autopay is not to be confused with bank drafts. We have some customers set up on bank draft, so they don’t have anything to worry about. They can still use the customer portal or set the app up so they can see their bills. We’re still going to mail out the bills, but they don’t have to pay anything,” Johnson said of bank draft customers.
Thompson said the app is secure and can be trusted.
Some of the questions Thompson and Johnson have been asked include if people can pay after late fees apply, which they can.
“We do have an extension program but we will not be able to do the extension program over the app. If you still want extensions, you’ll still have to come into the office,” Johnson said. “We are not starting new services through the app. They will still be done in the office.”
In addition to the smartphone app, a 1-800 number will soon be available to help give customers another way to pay the bills.
Aside from the app, people in need of assistance, including paying a bill over the telephone, can always call the electric department’s office number at 369-4724.