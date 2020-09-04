Emory Pruitt is a raving 15-year old girl from Hendersonville, Tennessee with Monroe County ties and hopes and dreams that make others uncomfortable. She dares to succeed and defy the odds of life in her culture to become the greatest version of herself and pave the way for her siblings and others.
She is now a graduate of the online Penn Foster High School with an astonishing 3.7 GPA, which led to being accepted to Clark Atlanta University.
“Words could not be able to describe how thrilled and excited she was to have come across a dream come true,” said her mother, Karen, who is originally from Amory.
Emory has worked exceptionally hard to achieve good grades and maintained her focus in the midst of a very trying time in America with COVID-19 shifting her life as she knew it.
However, in the mist of the pandemic, she would stop at nothing to set goals and stay focused on achieving them. She succeeded because on Aug. 6 Emory checked her emails as she normally does to make sure she had not missed any important tasks, only to discover that she had received an acceptance letter from Clark Atlanta University.
Emory’s road to success in the school was not easy; it was actually quite the opposite. She encountered times in school when she had to defend her race among teachers and peers because she dreamed so big. The laughs at what she desired out of life did not stop her, and she made a decision to do what others said and believed was impossible.
“It actually was the dedication and my family that pushed me each day. I should thank the people that doubted me; that just made me work even harder,” Emory said with humor and a smile on her face.
Karen is a single mother who understands all too well the woes of life that her daughter faced.
Moreover, as any mother would do, she began to search for options that would allow no distractions and no excuses that would prevent her from reaching her goals. She concluded that online classes would be the best thing for Emory to ensure her success.
It pained her to have to resort to this, but the pandemic made it easier to explain and defend, as Emory was not taking the emotional abuse well she was encountering at school.
“I know that this was the best choice to protect one,” Karen said.
Emory’s brother, Elijah, also received his acceptance letter to Clark Atlanta University. Yes, you can say it’s a family affair.
Emory and Elijah will attend Clark Atlanta University this fall. Their story is a testament of a mother who sacrificed it all to give her children the best education and life that any mother could.
However, it also is living proof that if you work hard, keep the faith and stay focused on your goals, you will succeed.