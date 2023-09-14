AMORY – A recent open house at the Monroe County Government Complex was a midway point in steps for new Federal Emergency Management Agency flood risk maps to be effective.
The new risk maps include eight northeast Mississippi counties impacted by the Upper Tombigbee Watershed – Monroe, Itawamba, Chickasaw, Clay, Lee, Lowndes, Prentiss and Tishomingo.
Most changes for Monroe County will affect areas near waterway tributaries south of Amory. In many cases with the entire watershed, additions are due to streams that were not previously studied.
“We have already done the Tenn-Tom Waterway in a previous project, so we did not include any of that," said Steve Champlin, CTP project manager for the FEMA flood map program. "Most of Amory is not included because we did a lot of mapping before associated with the Tenn-Tom Waterway project, and it’s the same with Fulton. It’s all the streams that feed into more rural areas away from the Tenn-Tom."
He said there aren’t changes for Smithville either.
It’s unknown how many properties will be affected by the proposed risk maps, but he said county officials can overlay parcel data over the new flood maps to come up with a list of properties now listed in flood zones.
“If the county is seeing where a lot of houses or structures are added to the flood zone, they can inform those people,” Champlin said.
Champlin said people with 30-year federally backed mortgages will be required to have flood insurance if properties are listed in flood zones.
“If they’re not in a flood zone, we’ve heard where banks required someone to have flood insurance just because it touched the parcel,” he said.
There are low-, medium- and high-risk areas, and even though some properties aren’t listed as being in a flood zone, there’s still a chance to face flooding.
Several areas of Monroe County have been subjected to floods in recent years, such as instances on Christmas Day 2015 and in March 2021.
In 2009, the county received preliminary flood zone maps from FEMA to update maps approved in 1988. Those maps showed expanded floodplains, and county officials, alongside representatives from Amory and Smithville’s city governments, appealed them.
With the help of late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, the effort led to a remapping of the waterway, which included a 2017 open house in Amory, like the one held last week.
The discovery phase of the latest maps, which entails meeting with local officials and data review, began in late February 2019, and the discovery report was completed in October of that year.
New aerial LIDAR data was used to improve topography records through the most recent study, and approximate zones also have engineering models.
The project is funded in steps, and the proposed flood risk maps are expected to be effective in 18 to 24 months.
There is a 90-day appeal period, which requires technical data, such as engineering and surveying reports.
