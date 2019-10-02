ABERDEEN – Two local historic preservation projects will share the spotlight Oct. 3 with open houses. Both the M&O Depot, located behind the Aberdeen Fire Department, and the Monroe County Courthouse Annex, located alongside Chestnut Street, have benefited from Mississippi Department of Archives and History Community Heritage Preservation Grants, and the public is invited to see the progress.
The M&O Depot’s open house is at 11 a.m., and the courthouse annex will be featured at 11:30 a.m.
“Think of the economic impact with the amount of construction and improvements made to these buildings. It will be an amazing improvement to both of them,” said Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Kathy Seymour.
The group has taken the lead in applying for grants to ultimately make improvements for a rentable venue for events with space for a business incubator once it is completed.
Improvements for the Monroe County Courthouse Annex have been led by county officials. The building will be used to store voting machines and court documents.
According to county administrator Bob Prisock, the building, which served as the former Monroe County Health Center, was constructed in 1950.
The depot project, which is close to halfway completed, is awaiting word if it will be awarded another Community Heritage Preservation Grant. The announcement of winners is expected in December.
Seymour encourages anyone who wants to write a letter of support to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History’s preservation division for the project.