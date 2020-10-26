ABERDEEN – Mississippi Ethics Commission complaints regarding recent board of aldermen meetings have been filed by Aberdeen resident Viki Mason. Her open meeting complaints stem from meetings going into executive session without city officials announcing acceptable reasons for doing so in accordance the Mississippi Open Meetings Act.
Her first communication with city officials followed July 21’s board meeting in regards to discussion of qualifications of the city clerk’s position during executive session.
Complaints were filed in reference to Sept. 15’s board meeting when reasons for closing the meeting were discussion of previously advertised and publicly read bids for a cemetery mowing contract and hiring of Aberdeen Electric Department employees – a discussion that began during open session.
Mason’s complaints also allege Mayor Maurice Howard of not giving a reason for closing Oct. 6’s meeting and telling board members there was a merchant complaint to be discussed.
According to a presentation through the Mississippi Municipal League, reasons for executive session include personnel matters involving individual employees; negotiations regarding current and future litigation; security personnel, plans or devices; investigations of misconduct or law violation; cases of extraordinary emergency; prospective purchase, sale or leasing of lands; preparation of professional licensing exams; location, relocation or expansion of a business; and budget matters which may lead to termination of an employee.
Additional reasons include school board discussions about individual student problems, certain Public Employees’ Retirement System board investments, and the legislature may enter for any reason.
According to documents shared by Mason, if the city doesn’t respond in the allotted 14 days it was given, the ethics commission may either dismiss the complaint or a hearing officer can make a preliminary report.
If it finds there has been a violation of the Open Meetings Act, the ethics commission may impose a fine to members of the public body in question.