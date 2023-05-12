mcj-2023-05-10-news-wren-vfd-donation

Wren Volunteer Fire Department member Cheryl Mays has led a different kind of volunteer effort following March 24's tornado. She and several others have provided meals for volunteers and residents, which led to a donation of new kitchen appliances to the fire department.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

WREN – Ever since March 24’s EF-3 tornado struck Monroe County, more than 1,000 meals have been prepared and served through a volunteer effort based at the Wren Community Center.

