WREN – Ever since March 24’s EF-3 tornado struck Monroe County, more than 1,000 meals have been prepared and served through a volunteer effort based at the Wren Community Center.
Among the influx of volunteers, two members of Operation Blessing took quick notice of how Wren was impacted by the tornado and responded in how it knows to do – cooking.
“He wanted to know how many got hit, and I told him we had two deaths in the area, and he said they were here to help us,” said Cheryl Mays, who has helped lead the effort to feed volunteers and those impacted by the tornado. “When he saw what we were doing, he said, ‘I have ordered you a brand new 10-burner gas stove, a 10-tray convection oven, a new warmer and a new heat table.”
The kitchen appliances will be installed at a later day, and building needs at the Wren Community Center and Wren Volunteer Fire Department building will also be addressed.
Operation Blessing brought a full crew and set up showers, work trailers and a full kitchen during its time in Monroe County. The volunteer group remained in the area until moving to Wynne, Arkansas to respond to a tornado there.
Operation Blessing’s local outreach was mentioned on a news report on an episode of “The 700 Club,” and Mays said Christian Television Network also featured Wren.
Following a search and rescue mission with the Wren VFD in the hours following the tornado, Mays knew there was still plenty more service to do.
“I looked up and said, ‘You know Lord, I know what my job is. My job is to go to the fire department and figure out what we’re going to do the rest of the time,’” she said. “At 5 o’clock, I left the scene and by 11 o’clock, I was cooking at the fire department and had already gone to Tupelo to get what we needed for awhile.”
Whereas a host of volunteers was serving three meals a day at the Wren Community Center, which previously doubled as a distribution center, they’re preparing roughly 60 meals a day for volunteers now.
“Members of the Egypt community have helped out, and they’ve always helped me in the kitchen. The chief, Amanda Brown; assistant chief, David Renfro; and Herbert Word pretty much ran the effort out in the field. We all just try to team together, and it’s a lot when you’ve got a lot of people coming out. The work center helped a lot too,” said Mays, who has devoted 16 to 18 hours per day five to six days a week in relief efforts following the tornado.
Looking ahead, there will be a food drive May 19 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Wren Community Center through a partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis.
