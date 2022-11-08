More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, which is Nov. 14-21.
Monroe County locations include Amory First Baptist Church, located at 303 1st Ave., and Crosspointe Church in Nettleton, located at 265 Metts Rd.
Amory First Baptist Church’s collection times will be Nov. 14-19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Nov. 20 from 1 until 3 p.m. and Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Crosspointe’s collection times are Nov. 14 and 15 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16 from 4 until 6:30 p.m., Nov. 17 from 5:30 until 8 p.m., Nov. 18 from 4 until 6:30 p.m., Nov. 19 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Nov. 20 from 5 until 7 p.m. and Nov. 21 from 7 until 9 a.m.
Other nearby collection sites include Trinity Baptist Church in Fulton; First Baptist Church in Houston; Harrisburg Baptist Church and NorthStar Church in Tupelo; Faith Baptist Church in West Point; and Mount Zion Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Columbus.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts – filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys – to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox.
In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
Individuals, families and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox page at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.
Recommended gifts include stuffed animals, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, pencils, crayons, dolls, soccer balls and kites. People should not pack items such as toothpaste, candy, war-related items, liquids or lotions.
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need throughout the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox.
