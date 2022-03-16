ABERDEEN – From eating disorders to bullying to suicide prevention, a variety of topics will be addressed March 17 at the Aberdeen Park and Recreation building, located at 611 W Commerce St., through Mental Health Matters. The event begins at 10 a.m. and is geared for 10 year olds to adults.
It’s a partnership between the park and recreation department and the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP.
“It really just clicked when I saw that a young lady jumped from a bridge in Jackson. Even with us being affected by something three hours away, Aberdeen has been affected as well with our own issues,” said park and recreation department director Michelle Stewart. “We’ve got young people dealing with so many things we couldn’t imagine, and they don’t have an outlet. It’s also for the parents too. It will help to understand those signs and symptoms.”
Through breakout sessions, Mental Health Matters will include professionals addressing anxiety disorders, bullying, suicide awareness, teen pregnancy, bullying, eating disorders and social media to better inform students and adults.
“A lot of people say, ‘We should’ve done this. We should’ve done that,’ but nobody ever puts the first step forward. I felt like I had to attempt to do something,” Stewart said, adding she reached out to the Rev. James Cook and Chris Cunningham, who had the same thoughts.
In addition to this week’s sessions, Stewart said there will be other events focusing on mental health.
Aside from Mental Health Matters, Cunningham is building a no judgment box for outside of the park and rec building’s front door for people to leave concerns so volunteers will contact them to help meet their needs.
“It’s for if you just need somebody to listen to you or pray for you or if you need counseling,” Stewart said.