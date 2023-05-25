AMORY – During May 16’s board of aldermen meeting, Dr. Tommy Fugett discussed additional plans for a one-day festival to be held downtown Sept. 23 featuring live local musicians, food trucks and children’s activities.
He said there is a change of plans to extend the lease to accommodate a car show.
“We will use Main Street from The Coffee Pot intersection to Vinegar Bend, which was not in the original plans,” he said.
He recapped a conversation with Tupelo’s Main Street director about an area to accommodate alcohol sales.
“The State of Mississippi does not require us to have an entertainment district anymore to have something like we’re trying to have. They call it a leisure and recreational district that can be created by a city ordinance,” Fugett said.
Aside from the car show and kids zone, activities are planned for Frisco Park. The extent of the festival area is still being determined. Mayor Corey Glenn pushed to have options ready for board action at the next meeting.
In other business, Monroe Journal Sales Manager Paul Fullerton spoke about an upcoming project to publish up-to-date maps of Monroe County and its municipalities.
It will also serve as a user’s guide for visitors, providing information on points of interest throughout the county. The project is expected to be completed by late fall.
“This project was spurred by the current county map, which is dated 1997. It was the latest map I could get to work from. The map of Amory is even older,” Fullerton said.
Fullerton said several roads have been added across the county since the map was produced.
Glenn pledged the city’s participation in the project as it develops.
“We will certainly participate at some level once we get an understanding of the county’s position,” he said.
