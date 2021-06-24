AMORY – Outgoing Mayor Brad Blalock opened June 15’s board of aldermen meeting with well wishes for the incoming city administration and gratitude for the time he’s been able to serve the city.
“I’d like to offer my thanks for the past eight years. I feel like we’re in capable hands. Tonight will be my last board meeting, as well as three others [Ward 1 Alderman Buddy Carlisle, Ward 2 Alderman John Darden and Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss], and it has been a privilege to serve. I hope the city continues to thrive and move forward and I am here to help in any way,” Blalock said.
Carlisle, Darden and Poss each offered similar sentiments.
Incoming Mayor Corey Glenn, as well as incoming Ward 1 Alderman Mike Edgeworth, Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods Sr. and Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell, will officially take office July 1, joining Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham and Alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill.
The board unanimously approved Blalock’s request to table agenda items granting True Temper Sports’ 10-year ad valorem tax exemptions until the new board gets settled in and can make that decision.
In other business, Amory residents will get to enjoy a 4th of July fireworks show after the board unanimously approved a request by the Amory Main Street Association to have the show at the property of Tim Oswalt with the public observation area to be located in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot.
In other business, the board approved a request from fire chief Zack McGonagill to apply for a 2021 Homeland Security grant for as much as $75,000 for self-contained breathing apparatus gear. Aldermen also approved police chief Ronnie Bowen’s request to apply for a 2021 Homeland Security grant for as much as $100,000 for a MSWIN radio systems expansion.
At the request of Darden, Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan agreed to leave the sprinkler system at Frisco Park’s splash pad on until 9 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. to allow families more play time in the cool of the evening.