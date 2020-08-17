For Hannah Gadd Ardrey, her ongoing tenure as Mississippi Teacher of the Year has been both memorable and impressionable on several levels. Even though COVID-19 has put several events on pause, experiences thus far are jumping off points to her passion of spreading music education and how teachers can incorporate it through their lessons.
Additionally, it has given her a stage to promote talents and dedication of the state’s students and teachers.
“It’s like Miss America. Once you’re a teacher of the year, you’re always a teacher of the year. There’s always going to be opportunities presented to be because of this designation. Sure, it’s an award, and I have a plaque and a trophy but it’s so much more. It’s such a servant-based leadership role that’s like a second job,” said Ardrey, who’s a Central Grove native and a 2009 Amory High School graduate.
She is a music teacher in the Lafayette County School District.
The naming of Mississippi’s Teacher of the Year for School Year ‘20-’21 was postponed from March to at least June and even after her successor is named, she will continue as a mentor for next school year.
So far, she has attended professional development sessions at places such as Google’s Silicon Valley and San Francisco offices, spoken at numerous engagements, launched a social media campaign promoting educators throughout Mississippi, discussed educational topics with the governor and given a Ted Talk in that her and her husband’s music students collaborated to sing to provide entertainment during intermission.
“When I’m traveling, I’ve learned to switch my vocabulary from saying I have a platform versus having passion for a certain project,” she said. “Platform sounds like a pageant when you have a moment to share what you want to share then move on for the next person to share. The difference is education is ever-growing, and we’re lifelong learners.”
She said helping teachers incorporate music into their classroom lessons is a passion she can share during her years as an educator and also through retirement.
“It was reassuring to me to know I didn’t have just from March to March the next year to get stuff done. That puts an expiration date on what you want to do,” Ardrey said. “With anything worthwhile, it’s not about how long it takes you to do it, it’s about what you’re doing in the context of the greater picture.”
In meeting and networking with other states’ teachers of the year, she has been able to see and also share classroom methods and approaches to education.
“I think it’s great to showcase Mississippi and all the awesome teachers and all the great students we have. It’s been eye opening to see what other people think of Mississippi, especially on the national level. I did not hear anything negative ever. With all the negative connotations people normally say – like people saying we’re last in education – we’re not last in education. We’re not last in a lot of things.
“I’ve had several teachers of the year who have been working with their educational departments, and they were like, ‘I noticed you scored this and you were ranked this. How are you doing because we’re implementing that in my state.’ They asked me how they could be like Mississippi, and it was super easy for me to tell them how. We’ve got amazing students and we’ve got more amazing and dedicated teachers. We’ve got grit, we’ve got that chip on our shoulder,” Ardrey said.
She said numbers and data from testing agencies indicate the capability of Mississippi students.
“It’s been really awesome to change the narrative and change what Mississippians think of their state.
“There’s such a blessing being from such a small community like Wren and Central Grove. It’s a pretty awesome way to grow up to realize the values and hard work. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without my family. My dad and my uncles worked so hard. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without their hard work,” she said.