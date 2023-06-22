mcj-2023-06-21-news-moore-manor-outreach

St. James United Methodist Church Pastor Dewayne Robinson and Teresa Johnson greet former residents of Moore Manor and check their identifications. Each displaced household from the apartment complex received a $1,000 check provided by local industry owner Barry Wax.

 HARVEY PARSON/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Collaboration between a local business owner and a local church June 3 is assisting 51 Moore Manor households transition in the aftermath of March 24’s EF-3 tornado. Residents were informed in April they had to vacate the West Amory apartment complex.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you