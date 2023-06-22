St. James United Methodist Church Pastor Dewayne Robinson and Teresa Johnson greet former residents of Moore Manor and check their identifications. Each displaced household from the apartment complex received a $1,000 check provided by local industry owner Barry Wax.
AMORY – Collaboration between a local business owner and a local church June 3 is assisting 51 Moore Manor households transition in the aftermath of March 24’s EF-3 tornado. Residents were informed in April they had to vacate the West Amory apartment complex.
Wax Seed Co. Owner Barry Wax donated funds to provide $1,000 to each displaced Moore Manor household. He approached St. James United Methodist Church Pastor Dewayne Robinson to help verify residents and distribute checks.
“My focus is where the need is greatest and most urgent. I am just doing what I know I am supposed to do, and it is easy when you know you are doing the right thing,” Wax said.
Robinson and volunteers from the church helped process a fast moving line of residents who were grateful for the support they’ve received from the community after losing their homes.
“I’ve been pastoring here, and July 1 will be three years. Barry Wax saw it on the news and he asked me if I’d help him to get these checks to those who were displaced from Moore Manor,” Robinson said. “So much has happened, so many people have connected due to the storm in trying to figure out ways that we could help them along the way while they’re displaced. The money is for them to do whatever they want with it. It doesn’t have any stipulations.
Robinson said even his church was severely damaged by the storm.
“We had a building where we parked our vans. (The storm) blew it away, in addition to damage to the church,” he said. “The only place that wasn’t damaged was the sanctuary.”
Like many of the Moore Manor households, Robinson said he is thankful.
As he and Teresa Johnson checked IDs at the door, residents moved quickly into the sanctuary where other volunteers helped them sign for their checks.
Some residents have found permanent homes while others remained displaced, living in hotels in Tupelo and Fulton provided by the Red Cross and other organizations.
Sylvester Doss is living in Tupelo but plans to return if and when Moore Manor reopens.
“I’m coming back, it’s my home,” Doss said.
Catherine Bardwell wasn’t at her apartment when the tornado hit but is now living in Fulton after vacating Moore Manor. She, too, plans to move back to Amory once the apartments reopens.
Brenda Thompson is back in Amory after briefly staying in Tupelo. She has been in her new apartment for more than three weeks.
“I’m back home in an apartment, thank God. I’m satisfied and comfortable. I thank them for all they did, Red Cross and FEMA, everyone,” she said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.