ABERDEEN – Early on in Oct. 25’s board of supervisors meeting, representatives from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) shared the news of $680,000 worth of assistance the county will receive for several road projects and one creek cleanout.
Later in the meeting, county road manager Sonny Clay gave a deeper explanation of funding the county has received this year from state and federal sources totaling $7,490,275.25.
“This is what [chancery clerk] Ronnie [Boozer] would refer to as intergovernmental money, which is dollars coming into Monroe County from sources other than our citizens’ tax dollars that has gone for just infrastructure,” he said.
The list included mostly Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements related to the April 13 tornadoes, along with NRCS projects, emergency bond money for the Coontail bridge, Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District funds for the Sipsey Fork bridge, Local Bridge System Program money for the Old Columbus Road bridge, State Aid funds for microseal on various roads and state bond money for McAllister Road.
Not counted in the $7.5 million total, there was approximately $200,000 taken in by the landfill from contractor fees related to the tornado’s cleanup, which more than paid for additional acreage purchased for a garbage cell expansion.
“Certainly our state tax dollars and federal tax dollars are part of this money. There are a lot of people involved in getting some of this money back,” Clay said. “That’s some money we may have missed in the past, but it’s coming back to Monroe County for our benefit.”
He recognized local legislators for their help in some of these projects and continued support for future projects.
“Seven and a half million dollars is a lot of money that is helping Monroe County within the last year that’s either come in or is obligated,” Clay said. “This board has done a tremendous job to try to get every dollar that’s out there for Monroe County.”
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan said they’re good numbers people need to be aware of that the county secured.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said working relationships from officials at entities from the local to state to national levels have helped the county.
As far as the latest round of NRCS funds, supervisory engineer Nick Specker said funding will provide for work alongside Coontail, Barrett, Burr, Firetower, Darracott and Centerhill roads and Hatley Cemetery Circle and also for debris removal on Wilson Creek in Hamilton.
“From the storms we had from February flooding on through the tornado that hit in April, we looked at a lot of sites and were able to pick up eight of them. I think the estimated cost of construction was $907,000, and the NRCS can match with $680,000. That leaves about $226,000 for Monroe County, and I feel like those numbers will come down once we get into construction,” Specker said.
In the event work is contracted out, there’s extra money available to help offset engineering fees and administrative costs. Specker asked for agreements by the end of the year as to which projects will be done in-house by the Monroe County Road Department and which will be contracted.
“Working with Monroe County in the past, I can say you don’t see better work in any other county than what your road department puts on. It’s obvious they take pride in what they do,” he said, adding the paperwork end has been always been cooperative.
Clay mentioned Steve Holman with Monroe County’s NRCS office is retiring at the end of the month. Holman said even though he is, he’s happy to assist with the projects.
Later in the meeting, board president Billy Kirkpatrick asked if the Sipsey Fork bridge would be closed during repair efforts, and county engineer Kyle Strong said, at most, it would be reduced to one lane of traffic.
A second public hearing was held regarding a Community Development Block Grant in regards to the Homestretch Furniture expansion in Nettleton.
“We are very near the end. Everything seems to be going as planned. Homestretch has added to their match,” said Jenny Savely, project manager of Three Rivers Planning and Development District’s community and economic development division. “JESCO has most of the building framed up.”
In other business, supervisors approved a $3,200 quote from Next Step in regards to a cybersecurity audit of the Monroe County Circuit Courthouse.
“[Circuit clerk] Dana [Sloan] received a letter from the Secretary of State’s Office concerning cybersecurity, and they’re recommending we do an audit. The good news is there are funds out there to pay for this,” said county administrator Bob Prisock. “I’m not expecting them to find any problems but with all this Russia hoax about the Russians interfering in the election, that’s why they sent it. If they’re going to pay for it, we may as well go for it.”
Supervisors approved to authorize Kirkpatrick to execute a memorandum of agreement for Digital Ortho Photography and Survey Services between the county and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for tax assessment maps, pending a corrected date.
The board continued discussion about a debt setoff program through the Mississippi Association of Supervisors that would deduct funds from state tax returns to help the county recoup old fines and garbage bills. No action was taken, and the matter was tabled until supervisors could hear reports about a new collection agency used the county’s circuit and justice courts.
Supervisors took action on a separate issue discussed in previous meetings regarding a reduction of rates for housing inmates in the Monroe County Detention Center for the Hatley, Smithville and Nettleton police departments.
“[Monroe County Chief Deputy] Kevin [Crook] discussed reducing that rate, because of the economics, for the first 100 days and after the first 100 days, it would go back up. He spoke to authorities in all three of those communities, and they really weren’t sending prisoners to the detention center because they couldn’t afford it,” said board attorney David Houston.
The mindset is by the smaller municipalities having more affordable rates that it would give them more authority to collect fines from offenders.
“The hope should be that this is a strong arm that they can bring people in to pay their fines,” Richardson said.
It was questioned if Aberdeen and Amory’s rates for housing prisoners would be reduced as well, but Houston didn’t think the county could afford offering the same per diem.
In other business, the board approved for each supervisor to donate $200 from his rural recreation fund to go towards the U.S. Postal Services’ breast cancer awareness efforts. District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism and Kirkpatrick were also approved to split the $1,225 cost for repair work at the Quincy Community Center from their rural rec. funds.
Supervisors also approved Nov. 28 and 29 as Thanksgiving holidays, Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas holidays and Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.