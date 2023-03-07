ABERDEEN – An Aberdeen man faces several charges after leaving the scene of a traffic stop March 7, which resulted in a trail of debris flying from the bed of his truck and a collision with a police car and a tree.
According to Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert, Terrell Ward, 48, was pulled over by officers Tuesday morning for an oversized load in the bed of his Ford Ranger.
Officers ticketed him for no driver’s license and no insurance. After the wrecker came to tow the truck, Ward put it in drive and left the scene, dumping litter and items such as a baby stroller, bicycle tires and toddler toys in the downtown Renasant Bank parking lot and onto Washington and Meridian streets, along with residents' front yards.
Ward’s truck collided with an Aberdeen police car before running into a tree alongside Meridian Street.
Shumpert said the officer was not injured in the collision, but a damage estimate for the police car totaled nearly $3,000.
The call came in at 10:35 a.m., and Ward was booked in to the Monroe County Detention Center just after 11 a.m.
He was charged with the felony offenses of simple assault on a police officer and fleeing/eluding. He was also charged with malicious mischief, resisting arrest, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and obstructing public streets.
