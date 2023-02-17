A Hatley High School graduate with classic rock and country flare and an Amory transplant with hopes of stardom will make their separate national television debuts Feb. 19 on the season premiere of “American Idol.”
The season 21 premiere airs at 7 p.m. on ABC and will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.
Colin Stough, who lives in Gattman and graduated from Hatley in 2022, and 19-year-old Zachariah Smith, who recently moved to Amory, will be among musicians auditioning before celebrity judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.
Smith, who is an Indiana native, works at Bill’s Hamburgers. He has a wife, Crysta, and three stepchildren. While his setlists include hits by Bon Jovi and Bob Seger, his biggest inspirations are Michael Jackson, Queen, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.
“I’ve been singing since I was 6 years old. I took some guitar lessons when I was about 8 years old, played a little bit, put the guitar down and picked it back up,” he said. “I’m mostly focused on my voice and focused on entertaining and being a performer. I think that was the highlight of what started my career.”
He has played locally at Bill’s Hamburgers and also at The Coffee Pot during last year’s Cruisin’ Amory. Smith has also written one original song but sees the potential of others.
When he was 15, he figured he would try out for open auditions for “American Idol” but figured he needed more experience. After going through preliminary rounds, he auditioned for the show’s upcoming season in Nashville before the celebrity judges.
“Now that I have a family and kind of got adjusted to the adult life, I really would like to follow my dreams. I did it because I thought I could have a really good shot of going somewhere with it and coming out with a musical career like I always dreamed of,” he said.
He first auditioned from home on a Zoom call and passed the judge’s round to open up the Nashville opportunity.
“You go in there with 200, maybe 300 people in the holding room and everybody’s singing and you start thinking, ‘Wow, there’s such great competition here and so many great voices and start thinking to yourself if you really have a shot and how far you can go with it. I think, for me, once I stopped listening to the voices inside my head and got on the horse and start running with it, I just started having fun in the process. It definitely inspired me to just go in there and do my best in the Nashville audition,” Smith said.
He hopes his TV time will help spotlight Monroe County.
Playing everything from ‘50s rockabilly and classic rock to modern-day country hits and his own originals, Stough embodies traditional country music in his sound. Playing covers by Whiskey Myers and Parker McCollum to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jerry Lee Lewis, Stough has commanding vocals.
Stough’s mother signed him up to audition in New Orleans for “American Idol.”
“Other than just music, I met so many friends who were out there for the same reason. We just all got along. It didn’t matter where we lived. I feel like it’s good to go out and meet different people from around the world and hear their story about music and see all the unknown talent in the world. That’s what meant the most to me,” he said.
Coming from Gattman, a village with a population less than 100 people, Stough illustrates how people can live out their dreams, no matter how small their hometown is.
“At the end of the day, it’s really just about how bad you want it. That’s something that always pushed me. I look at the small town where I’m from and love it. I don’t want to just be working swing shift my whole life or driving a truck. I want to do something different,” he said. “I know there are some kids who really try at music in Gattman. My cousin played every bar here and his dreams didn’t work out, but he told me wanted mine to and I still play with him today.”
Earlier this month, he shared the stage with Mississippi Mason for a sold-out show benefiting the Columbus Arts Council.
During the Columbus show, the organizer said they pulled the biggest crowd ever.
“Even if ‘American Idol’ doesn’t work out, it still shows me I could still possibly come here and play. I love performing and putting a smile on people’s faces. Music hit me hard during my hard time, and I want to return the favor,” Stough said.
He debuted a clip his latest original song, “Lucky,” on social media in late January, mixing classic rock guitar riffs with country-style vocals.
You can follow the ColinStoughMusic and Realzachariahsmith pages on social media.
For a follow-up story on their “American Idol” experiences, check out the Feb. 22 edition of the Monroe Journal.
Stough and Smith add to Monroe County’s strong connection to the popular singing competition show.
While Becker native Trent Harmon won season 15 of “American Idol” for its final season on FOX, Priscilla Barker of Hatley won her tickets to Hollywood in previous seasons. Jacob Robertson of Smithville was also a contestant on “American Idol” last season.
Also, Skylar Laine Harden, who placed fifth on season 11, has family in Aberdeen.