Like several other events throughout much of the year, COVID-19 restrictions are putting a damper on many Veterans Day ceremonies throughout Monroe County. However, there are a few planned events honoring the county’s veterans.
Nettleton’s annual observance, which has typically attracted the county’s largest crowd to honor veterans, is canceled. The same goes for the annual Community Bank-sponsored veteran’s appreciation breakfast. East and West Amory elementary schools’ annual Veterans Day events will also not be held.
Some school activities celebrating veterans will continue but be greatly curtailed and broadcast through Facebook pages.
Students at Hamilton and Hatley attendance centers will produce musical tributes to veterans that will be posted on social media. Smithville Attendance Center will host a Facebook Live event at 9:15 a.m. on Veterans Day with a parade at the school.
The Bartahatchie RCDC will host a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bartahatchie Community Center, located at 40451 Wolfe Rd.
VFW Post #4490, located at 4490 VFW Post Dr. off of Coontail Road outside of Aberdeen, will host its usual noon luncheon on Veterans Day.
American Legion Post 26, located at 523 Hwy. 145 N in Aberdeen, will host its annual Veterans Day breakfast from 6 until 9 a.m. Whereas the breakfast is typically a buffet, volunteers will prepare plates for veterans.
Auxiliary Post 26 began its Plant a Flag for Veterans drive in October leading up to Veterans Day, and people may still sponsor flags in memory or in honor of someone who served in the military. Those interested may make a $1 donation for an 8x12-inch flag or provide their own the same size to be displayed in the field in front of American Legion Post 26.
Flags are available from any Auxiliary Unit 26 member or by reaching out on the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 26, Aberdeen, MS Facebook page.