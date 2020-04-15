While COVID-19 has disrupted normal classroom time for students, three Monroe County students at prestigious institutions of higher learning were far from home when the crisis hit, sending them abruptly home from their first year living out long-awaited educational experiences.
Dealing with the pandemic abroad
Mitch Carroll, a 2014 Smithville High School graduate who is finishing his master’s degree at the University of Cambridge in England, had his COVID-19 experiences move quickly, especially following travel restrictions to and from Europe.
Through his industrial systems, manufacture and management master’s courses, Carroll and his fellow students work with industries in the surrounding areas of Cambridge, learning onsite, and he was on one of those projects the week before being sent home.
“While I was away for the project, I started getting emails from the college saying that this is ticking up and encouraging people if they felt like they should go home to start contacting people. It was nothing definite, just some plans,” Carroll said. “Our academic year is split into three terms, and we knew the third term would probably be canceled. I came back on a Friday and by that Sunday, we received an email basically saying that we should leave campus by the following Wednesday unless you had special requirements.”
Carroll quickly booked a flight back home, knowing the travel bans were coming and that airlines were beginning to reduce the number of flights.
“They were only allowing people with very extreme circumstances to stay, and I didn’t know because I had this project going on,” he said. “It definitely caught me off guard when we were sent home.”
Due to flying back from overseas, Carroll had to quarantine away from his family for two weeks after arriving back in the United States and had communications with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the department of health.
“Just flying, I was exposed to a lot of people, and it’s to limit the risk of exposure here,” Carroll said. “When we got off the plane in Atlanta, the CDC met us and had us fill out a form to say that we had no symptoms and how they could get in touch with us. The department of health also contacted me the day before my quarantine was over to say that was the last day.”
Since returning home and finishing up his quarantine time, Carroll is focusing on completing his degree and working on his thesis, mostly through online platforms such as Skype and Zoom.
“The good thing is that we basically finished all our lectures in class, and it isn’t great to finish the thesis remotely, but it’s obviously a lot easier to write it independently than having to go to a lecture all online,” Carroll said. “We set up a schedule of meetings with our professor to make sure it’s going according to plan. It’s easier to work on it in the academic environment but in terms of logistics, it’s not a huge deal. The biggest issue is conducting some of the research now that businesses are overwhelmed with the COVID issue.”
Carroll would have been in Cambridge finishing up his degree through the first week of August had the pandemic not struck.
“The way things are looking, I wouldn’t expect things would be cleared up by then. If it goes better, we could maybe go back to present the thesis, but it’s not something I’m expecting at the moment,” he said. “The entire class is spread throughout the world, so it’s not like they can say they can bring us back just because things are better in Cambridge.”
Freshman years to remember
Two Amory natives at prestigious colleges in the Northeast found their freshmen years cut short due to the pandemic as Luke Flippo at Yale University and Flannery Plum at Mount Holyoke College were sent home back in March.
Flippo, like some students at universities in Mississippi, was headed back to his hometown for spring break when the pandemic started to escalate.
“The rumors started a couple of days before we left for spring break that the cases were ramping up and we might be delayed a week or two,” Flippo said. “We got an email the day before we left that we should bring what we would need for classes if we didn’t return immediately. I packed as much clothes and books as I could before coming home. I had been planning on a spring break trip out of the country but canceled on that of course. Some schools like Harvard were in classes and had to move out of their dorms in three to four days. Our stuff is still sitting there, and we don’t know how moving out or moving into a new dorm will work.”
Plum didn’t grasp how serious the pandemic was until Mount Holyoke shut down as the college was one of the first to suspend in-person classes.
“I’m grateful now that they had the foresight,” she said. “At the moment that we were sent home, we were all frustrated but now we know they made the right decision. For a lot of people, though, it meant they could be going home to more dangerous situations, to areas that had more cases than where we were at.”
For Plum, who was a homeschool student, switching to online classes wasn’t a hard transition.
“It’s good to have the experience of knowing how to do more work at home, and professors are being incredibly understanding. There’s a few that aren’t enforcing deadlines, especially for those who are in situations where it’s harder to get work done in home,” Plum said. “I am in a lot of discussion classes, and we’re doing those over Zoom, which is difficult when it cuts out or your computer gets overwhelmed. Sometimes it’s hard, too, to figure out what amount of time I should be working on schoolwork versus doing other things.”
Flippo, meanwhile, filled his spring semester with getting some of his math and science courses out of the way, which has proven to be more challenging through distance learning.
“I struggle in class in those in the first place, and it’s even harder maintaining focus this way,” he said. “I think everyone has been resilient at Yale in keeping up with their classes, though, and we’re trying to maintain a sense of normalcy where we can. In my suite, there were several of us who were in the same class, and we had homework due every Friday night that we would work on together in the common room. We have been doing that over Zoom since we came home. Everyone is from vastly different places, but it’s very tight knit.”
While at Yale, Flippo stays busy with not just classes but serving as the photographer for the athletic department and working on the Yale Daily News. He looks forward to resuming those activities when back on campus.
“I was looking forward to the spring sports because lacrosse is a huge deal for Yale, and baseball and softball are my favorite sports. I definitely miss having a camera in my hand and working on a deadline for the Yale Daily News,” Flippo said. “It makes for a stressful day, but you get used to it and once you take that away, you have to find motivation. It’s weird continuing to do some things with Yale as far as classes and then leaving other aspects of it. When you come back home, you have a different perspective after being gone for an extended amount of time but at the same time, it’s nice to reconnect with friends back home.”
Plum feels for upperclassmen, especially seniors who had their final semester on campus at Mount Holyoke cut short.
“We had events happening later in the semester that I was looking forward to experiencing, and I had my club sport that was coming up. I feel lucky that I am just a freshman,” she said. “I understand that college can be a very short experience, not just four years but eight semesters, and it’s going fast already. I try to experience as much of campus as I can, and I plan on doing that even more when we return.”