AMORY – The Amory Regional Museum, which has been converted to the city’s pandemic response center, is offering assistance to those who have been quarantined at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wayne Knox, the museum’s director and the pandemic response plan coordinator, said the effort partners with the Amory Food Pantry and Amory Meals on Wheels. He urged it be used as a last resort if those quarantined have a healthy family member not inside the home or someone else willing to help.
“They can call the museum’s front desk, and we will offer assistance however we can. We are ultimately here to help folks, but we urge this as a last resort if you have no one else to help,” Knox said. “Our volunteers are stretched thin, and we have limited resources, and every person we help that could have had a family member or their church assist them takes away from our helping someone who has nobody.”
When the person calls the museum for assistance, the local nonprofits are then called to see what they have available, and a volunteer will drop the supplies on the porch of the person’s address.
“Both Amory Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels have been great partners throughout this,” Knox said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”
In addition to this effort, the museum is continuing its successful program making masks, in addition to gathering cleaning supplies such as bleach, Lysol and disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer for medical workers and first responders.
Knox said the museum is also expanding its area of support during the pandemic to the wider community of Monroe County and not just Amory.
“We still need volunteers who can run a sewing machine and all cotton fabric for the masks. We have had plenty to help with the cutting, but we’re definitely getting to a logjam when it comes to the sewing,” Knox said. “With expanding our support to the rest of the county, we would love for public officials in Nettleton, Aberdeen, etc. to reach out to me as we’re already supporting citizens who call in. Amory has done a great job with its officials, first responders and medical community getting in touch with and working hand-in-hand with us, and we couldn’t do this without their support and cooperation, but we want to get in contact with people in other communities. We also still need volunteers in a variety of different capacities.”
For assistance or to volunteer with the pandemic response, call the Amory Regional Museum at 256-2761. The number is staffed with volunteers from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and businesses or individuals wanting to help can contact the museum at that number or by emailing prp@cityofamory.com.