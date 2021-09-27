AMORY – During their Sept. 14 meeting, members of the Monroe County School Board listened to concerns about district policies, such as public input at board meetings and the safe return plan.
Leah Doyle of Hatley spoke on behalf of a group of concerned parents who think their interests are not adequately addressed by the school board in setting policy for the district.
“As board members, you all took an oath to uphold the United States Constitution, which grants us – the parents, children and all American citizens – to our First Amendment rights to freedom of speech. Forcing those that elected you to follow a chain of command that was set up by you is a most obvious disregard to uphold our rights,” she said.
Doyle’s remarks reflected a wide range of concerns about inconsistencies she felt were part of the district’s policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and questioned the matter of implementing policy on data she said only comes from the mainstream media as opposed to other sources.
“Our children are more than just dollar signs,” she said. “You’re not listening to science – you’re listening to media propaganda. You owe our children – and us – our full constitutional rights to body autonomy and self-choice,” she said. “Which side are you on – faith or fear? When will your overreach end?”
School board president Linda Bickerstaff emphasized to Doyle that individual response from board members was their own and did not represent a formal response from the board as a whole. She pledged their honest attempt to answer questions posed but said that questions concerning administrative or personnel governing day-to-day operations are not theirs to answer.
“Our job is to hire individuals who are well-equipped to meet our needs to provide for our students the best educational opportunities in a safe, healthy environment, as well as our employees. The law requires us to delegate to these individuals the authority to develop plans to accomplish the district’s goals and to hold them responsible through evaluations which are held all through the system,” she said.
Bickerstaff advised that the group’s concerns be addressed and resolved at the administrative level. She furthermore said the district’s policy on face coverings was governed by the number of infections reported.
“It’s not a policy issue, it’s a safety issue,” she said.
In addressing another one of Doyle’s concerns, Bickerstaff reminded her the district has followed all Mississippi Department of Education guidelines for communicating updates to students’ families.
Board member Tracey Cockerham emphasized he has followed the desires of his constituents even though he has personal disagreements on certain policies.
“I’m very skeptical about some things,” he said. “I don’t agree with everything the state puts out. All we’re trying to do is keep our kids in school.”
The school board did not take any action following dialogue back and forth with Doyle.
In other business, the school board approved its ESSER III (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding package as presented by assistant superintendent Billy Tacker.
“It’s our biggest yet, at $3.2 million,” he said.
The school board also approved the Day Foundation’s easement request on some of the district’s 16th Section land near Hamilton. Aberdeen Holdings representatives Bo Tishe and Jay Cottingham presented checks to the board totaling $11,819.53.
Assistant superintendent Kevin Threadgill said the funds would be deposited in the district’s 16th Section principle account per state law, and interest from that account balance could be used for district projects.
The board also approved formal acceptance of an indoor athletic practice facility that was donated to Smithville Attendance Center. Smithville principal Dr. Chad O’Brian said the facility will be named the 85 Field House out of respect to the Class of 1985, which provided the majority of the funding for the project.
Finally, the board reviewed details regarding digital ticket processing for district events. District superintendent Brian Jernigan said he has received mixed reactions to a survey circulated on the matter, so the board took no action on it pending further study.