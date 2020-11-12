ABERDEEN – To cap off a multifaceted ceremony Thursday evening, Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett shared the news of $125,000 worth of funds that will greatly help two downtown projects – the Parkway Hotel and a new amphitheatre-style stage for Acker Park.
Aberdeen Main Street was the beneficiary of $100,000 from the State of Mississippi, thanks to efforts by District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan. With these funds, Main Street was able to pay off its loan with Renasant Bank for ownership of the hotel.
In working with Columbus developer Chris Chain, Main Street continues to work to attract an investor to renovate the hotel.
Earlier in the day, Mississippi Main Street released a press release explaining its selection for a USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Training grant for Aberdeen, Baldwyn, New Albany, Water Valley and Columbia.
Jennifer Prather of Mississippi Main Street said through the grant, a team will work with locals to implement a project, which will be a new stage at Acker Park.
National community planning and design firm Orion Planning + Design will work with Aberdeen and the four other Main Street communities to provide technical assistance and training in three phases.
Thursday’s announcements were coupled with dedication ceremonies for Main Street’s new clock and the new Aberdeen mural at Cooperwood Courtyard.
