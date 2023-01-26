ABEREEEN – Parents, community members, students and educators are invited to participate in a community engagement council aimed at increasing Aberdeen High School’s accountability rating.
While the school was rated as an F through the most recent state accountability model, the school is making efforts to improve the score. The community engagement council adds another layer to the goal.
“It will be led by the community. It won’t be the type of organization that the school runs,” said AHS Principal Tracy Fair. “It will allow our students to see us work hand-in-hand with the community and with parents to support them on their academic journey.”
The council will be responsible for meeting at least six times during the calendar year.
“If people don’t want to be a part of the council officially, the meetings will be open to the public, and they can attend and be able to give some input,” Fair said.
The school district had a P-16 Council years ago during conservatorship, and the community engagement council will have the same format in addressing opportunities for improvement.
Three areas AHS pushes is attendance, grades and discipline, and Fair hopes the engagement council’s goals align.
“We’ve set goals for our accountability and put in a lot of work informing students and staff about what it takes to reach the goal we have set,” Fair said. “Once the council is established and has an opportunity to come up with a goal, it would be great for them to set a goal for one of those three areas, and that will give us a boost of support to help us make sure the students are successful.”
To get involved with the community engagement council, scan the pictured QR code or access the Google sign-up form through the Aberdeen High School Facebook page or district website, www.asdms.us, under the Aberdeen High School link.
