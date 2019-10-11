ABERDEEN – Oct. 1’s board of aldermen meeting mixed separate pleas on two different regards – a pride of place and Mayor Maurice Howard’s request of a full salary reinstatement. While the board took no action on the latter, the other plea rests in the citizens’ hearts and minds.
“I want to encourage all of us, it’s non-political and non-partisan, I’d like to talk about all of us getting involved with city pride. It’s not something that happens overnight. It’s a culture that develops, and it can get damaged and it can be helped,” said former Friendship Baptist Church Pastor Herb Hatfield, who still lives in Aberdeen. “Every vacant business is a way pride gets hurt. Every vacant house is a way pride gets hurt.”
He shared his concerns about issues such as speeding, noise, litter, the Aberdeen School District’s recent F rating through the Mississippi Department of Education’s rankings, overgrown property and a suspected declining population.
“I like Aberdeen and I like how we can sit down and talk about our problems in a civil way,” he said. “I want us to all have more pride in the City of Aberdeen, not just our sports teams, but for the fact that we live in a city that’s peaceful, that’s safe and quiet.”
In the other plea, Howard requested for his salary to not only be fully reinstated but for retroactive pay and raises lost since last summer’s two salary cuts to be given to him.
In addition to the request, he read points of an attorney general advisory request and response from last year.
“I read over the request that said permission was given unanimously by the board of aldermen to instruct our attorney, Bob Faulks, to write a letter to the attorney general with a request for the AG’s office to support number one, the removal of the mayor’s travel budget; number two, to remove the mayor’s salary; number three, you guys wanted to know if the board could create duties for a job description for the mayor, and the request even went as far as asking the attorney general if you could impeach the mayor from office,” Howard said.
He said the letter cited alleged incidents such as illegal misuse of a city vehicle, Fuelman card and credit card in relation to a case last spring when the vehicle was found unattended nearly 140 miles away in Linden, Alabama. Howard said the letter claimed to attack his character, personal business affairs and claim he stole money from the Aberdeen Bulldog Festival.
He said the response from the AG’s office stated the request set forth alleged acts and asked if the city could take punitive action, and the matters couldn’t be made by that office. It closed by suggesting the city may want to consult with the state auditor’s office.
“With all of this information present, by law, the board stripped me of my salary, and they did it illegally because they did not do it by policy. They did not do it by ordinance. They did not do it by shortage of budget, nor anything lawful or decent but only for arbitrary reason,” Howard said.
Faulks said everything Howard said about the letter was completely false.
“Everything. And I literary mean everything the mayor just said is false. I wrote the letter and know what’s in the letter, and you just gave a recital of what is completely false in every statement you made. Everything you’ve said to the public is false,” Faulks said.
During open session and after executive session, Howard asked for the minutes to reflect his recommended salary requests. He added the board’s silence would count as a non-vote on the issue.
Howard said after the meeting, there was no discussion on the matter during executive session. He also later added he plans to pursue litigation against the board in the matter.
In other business, aldermen approved a citywide burn ban until weather conditions permit. The board of supervisors approved a countywide burn ban the previous day, which is effective until Oct. 11. At that point, supervisors will revisit the issue to determine if the burn ban needs to be extended.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom shared her concerns that no communication had been made between Howard and public works director Richard Boone regarding mowing at the city’s sportsplex. Howard argued it has been leased by Charles Scott, and it is his responsibility. Faulks said he has drafted a lease, which hasn’t been signed.
“The city owns the property, and they want it mowed. It’s city property and it should be maintained. To argue it’s under lease isn’t accurate,” Faulks said.
During citizen input, Justin Crosby shared the importance of the 2020 U.S. Census and encouraged people to participate. He asked to start a community workshop regarding the matter.