Registration is underway at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center for several pathway programs that are scheduled to begin in January.
They include Jan. 9 – Business Office Specialist, (Mondays/Thursdays, 5-9 p.m. through May 4); Certified Nursing Assistant (Mondays/Wednesdays, 5-9 p.m. through March 22); Food Service (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Feb. 3); Google IT Support Certificate (online, self-paced, through May 5); Medical Administrative Assistant (Mondays, 5-9 p.m., plus additional online assignments, through Apr. 5); and Jan. 10 – EMT-Basic (Tuesdays/Thursdays, 5-10 p.m. through May 4); Pharmacy Technician (Tuesdays, 6-9 p.m. through May 2); and Phlebotomy Technician (Tuesdays/Thursdays, 5:30-8:30 p.m. through March 9).
For more information or to register, contact Stephanie Kitchens, pathway coordinator, at srkitchens@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1537. Itawamba Community College will reopen from Christmas break Jan. 3, 2023 at 8 a.m.
...Black Ice and Slippery Conditions Possible Tonight as Moisture
on Roadways Refreezes...
A cold front will sweep through the region tonight resulting in
light snow showers contributing to wet roadways. Temperatures
behind the front will fall into the low to mid 20s. Wet roadways
will likely refreeze forming areas of black ice, mostly likely on
untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. Travelers
should remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions.
Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until late
tomorrow morning.