ABERDEEN – As people continue to try bridging racial divides in the wake of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis, pastors will join with community members June 20 at 10 a.m. for a peaceful unity march from the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building to the steps of City Hall.
“We’ll have prayer, a moment of silence, a song selection and a little short program. We want to bring awareness to some of the things going on such as police brutality, equal rights, justice for black Americans and unity. It’s happening all around the world but with the few things I just mentioned, it’s happening here in Aberdeen,” said Michelle Stewart, who is organizing the event with the Rev. James Cook of Hands On Aberdeen. “That’s the point of the unity march is to bring all races together and let them know we’re stronger together versus trying to hate each other.”
The program will include a reading of scripture by Mayor Maurice Howard, Dr. Rafeal Mitchell of Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church speaking on police brutality, Dr. James Cook speaking on systemic racism, songs by Sons of Gospel and Latasha Randle, a moment of silence led by Pastor Ricky Bowen of Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church and a prayer by the Rev. Mary Hutson of First United Methodist Church.
“It’s not just for blacks but for everybody. If we take away skin color and just look at everybody just as a human being, I think we could get somewhere. There are bad apples in each group, but if we look at people just for who they are and not what somebody tells you or your opinion, I think we’ll be better off. That’s what this unity march will symbolize and represent.”
Stewart asks for participants to arrive at 9:40 a.m. at the park and recreation building, which is located at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets, before the march leaves from there.
Stewart's classmates, Ebony Jones, Rashad Pargo, Robert McBride and Foster Fields, will join her in leading the march.
Water will be available, and people are asked to wear masks as a coronavirus safety measure and to bring signs.