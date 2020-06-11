AMORY – In the midst of ongoing protests in cities throughout the United States, a peaceful event meant to unify people is planned for June 13 in downtown Amory from 4 until 6 p.m.
The unity march and community listening session will begin at Fastenal, located at 409 Main St. N., and lead to Frisco Park.
After the march ends at Frisco Park, individuals including law enforcement, clergy, community activists and the NAACP will speak.
“We’re trying to come up with a solution to this elephant in the room, which is systematic racism. It effects everybody,” said event co-organizer Geoffrey ‘Tank’ Dilworth. “Now in this town, we have people of all different nationalities and colors. We have Hispanics, we have Indians, we have Arabs, we have Chinese, we have black, we have white. I’m not a person who sees color but I’m a person who thinks that we all need to be represented, and that’s what this unity march is about. It’s not about pointing the finger at anybody or blaming anybody. It’s about coming up with a solution that covers everybody.”
Dilworth was already in the process of putting together an event until Mayor Brad Blalock told him about one already in the works by Dixie Harris and Christina Vasquez.
“I had never met either one of them, but we coordinated together to get this thing off the ground. That’s what it’s all about. Dixie is white, Christina is Hispanic, and I’m black, but we were able to come together to get this thing together. It’s going to take all of us coming together to change things,” he said.
Lineup begins at Fastenal between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m., and Dilworth invites anyone to donate bottled water for the day. For more information, call 315-2407.