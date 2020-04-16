AMORY – Twice in the past few weeks, local beekeeper David Dodd has been in the middle of swarming bees alongside Main Street – once on top of the City of Amory Utilities Department and more recently underneath the awning near Deli 802.
Due to plants and trees being in full bloom, which produces more food for bees, he said it is peak bee swarming season, and people should be mindful of their surroundings.
“This is the busiest time for the queen. She’s laying eggs and they’ve got to make room for all of those little baby bees,” he said. “They don’t bother anybody but this time of year when they start swarming, everybody gets kind of nervous because they are bees and they sting,” he said.
He recommended for people to not swat at bees.
“If people see the honeybees, I know it’s hard to not try swatting at them, but that’s the best remedy to not get stung and not fight them. They’re just defending their home.
“Stay clear of them. It’s just part of nature. They split. It’s kind of like when we get married and have children. We don’t want them to leave, but they get to that point of life when they have to leave,” he said.
Dodd collected five to six pounds of bees from the utilities department and half as many from near Deli 802. According to the American Bee Journal, there is an average of 3,500 to 4,000 bees per pound.
Dodd is confident there’s a hive of honeybees somewhere in one of the downtown businesses near the same block and he would like to set up swarm boxes to prevent bees from swarming in the area.
He said the bees gathered downtown are most likely European, instead of more aggressive African bees.
“African bees tend to make more honey because they’re more aggressive. If you have a more aggressive bee, they’ll have less of a chance of getting a parasite, and there are several parasites that affect bees,” Dodd said.
European bees are the calmer of the two distinctions but still have the potential of stinging.
Dodd will use the bees to make honey. He added his pastor uses honey to help make Elderberry juice, which boosts a person’s immunity system.
“I put local honey in my coffee everyday, and I don’t get sick. I hardly ever have any sinus issues,” he said.
Dodd thanked the Amory fire and police departments for assisting and people who have called him about the swarms.