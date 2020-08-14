ABERDEEN – A pedestrian was struck and killed in front of the Highway 25 car wash Friday night before 10.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley did not identify the victim but said additional information will be released later. Aberdeen Police Department Investigator Dwayne Ealy didn't have any information to release yet either.
The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating the case, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, MedStat and the Aberdeen Fire Department were also on the scene.
Dozens of people were gathered near the scene following the accident, grouped up on both sides of Highway 25. One southbound lane of the highway was blocked as responders investigated the case.
The car wash and neighboring Smokey's gas station is a popular hangout spot.
Friday night’s accident is the second fatal accident involving a pedestrian in less than a year in Aberdeen. Last November, a man was killed by a vehicle while crossing Highway 145 near Food Giant.