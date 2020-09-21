An early morning accident Sept. 21 claimed the life of an Aberdeen man.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, E.C. Morris, 72, was struck by an 18-wheeler while walking on Highway 25, south of Aberdeen near the Highway 382 intersection.
“He was dead at the scene from internal injuries. It is unknown why he was there at that time of night. He was 1.8 miles from his home in Aberdeen,” Gurley stated in a press release. “He may have gotten disoriented and wandered too far from home in the dark.”
The time of the accident was 1:55 a.m., according to Gurley.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.