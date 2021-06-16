The Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) recently released a report detailing the sources of revenue and expenditures of Mississippi school districts for fiscal years 2016 through 2020.
While Mississippi’s independently operating school districts receive funds from many revenue sources, the scope of this review was limited to only those which are recurring. Additionally, PEER compared the findings of this review to other school districts in surrounding states, including Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas and Louisiana.
According to the report, PEER focused on recurring revenue streams from state, local and federal sources and did not include funding from grants, local foundations, loans or bond issues. Funding from these sources may vary widely from one school district to another.
As far as local school districts go, the Aberdeen School District received $6,726,345 in state revenue, which made up 46 percent of its total funding. Local funding in the amount of $5,928,736 made up 40 percent of total funding, while $2,104,736 in federal funding accounted for the remaining 14 percent. The total funding received by Aberdeen School District from state, local and federal sources was $14,759,819.
The Amory School District received a total of $16,400,500 in state, local and federal funds. State revenue in the amount of $9,268,878 made up 56 percent of that total. Local funds totaling $5,000,488 made up 30 percent, and $2,137,183 in federal revenue made up the remaining 13 percent.
The Monroe County School District (MCSD) received $12,967,379 in state revenue, making up the bulk of its total with 63 percent. Local revenue accounted for 27 percent with $5,626,468. A total of $2,001,250 in federal funding accounted for the remaining 10 percent. In total, MCSD received $20,595,097 in state, local and federal revenue.
The Nettleton School District’s total in state revenue was $7,754,041, accounting for 67 percent. Local revenue totaled $2,329,754, which accounted for 20 percent, and federal revenue totaled $1,470,443, which accounted for 13 percent. The school district’s total from the three revenue sources was $38,504,183.
School districts were also ranked according to the amount of funding received from each source.
In state funding, Nettleton ranked number two in Mississippi. Aberdeen, Amory and MCSD were ranked 117th, 47th and 13th respectively out of 151 total school districts in the state. Ranks for local funding were 26th for Aberdeen, 80th for Amory, 101st for MCSD and 138th for Nettleton.
Federal revenue rankings for Aberdeen, Amory, MCSD and Nettleton were 79th, 96th, and 134th and 101st respectively.
The overall ranking for each school was 32nd for Nettleton, 106th for Aberdeen, 98th for Amory and 82nd for MCSD.
According to the PEER report, total funding for school districts during FY 2016 through FY 2020, including state, local and federal funds, was $23.8 billion. A total of $12.1 billion of that came from state, $8.3 billion from local funds and $3.4 billion from federal funds.
PEER broke down expenditures to reflect the amount per student in daily operational categories. Daily operational categories include aspects such as instruction, student support, administration and plant operations. After adjusting for inflation, expenditures increased from $10,218 per student in FY 2016 to $10,529 per student in FY 2020. That’s a total increase of $311 per student. Inflation-adjusted instructional expenditures increased by $208 per student in the same time span.
The report stated when considering funding from sources through several years, it is important to take inflation into consideration. For example, school districts needed $107 in revenue in FY 2020 to have the same buying power as $100 in FY 2016. After adjusting for inflation, revenue per student from state, local and federal sources increased $376 per student from FY 2016 through FY 2020, it added.
When compared to neighboring states, based on enrollment, Mississippi has the lowest amount of funding per student with $10,240. Louisiana had the highest amount of funding per student at $12,507, followed by Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee respectively.
Mississippi also had the lowest amount in expenditures per student with $8,754 for each of its 478,321 students. Comparatively, Louisiana spends $11,370 per student with 715,135 enrolled. Tennessee spends $9,246 per student with 1,001,967 total students, while Arkansas spends $9,993 for each of its 496,085 students enrolled.
Expenditures are expected to increase in coming years, according to PEER, due to funding received for pandemic relief.
The report states PEER notes that total school expenditures will increase as school districts receive and expend approximately $2.5 billion in COVID-19-related relief package funds, adding school districts have until Sept. 30, 2024, to use these funds.
This PEER report was compiled for the purpose of keeping both policymakers and taxpayers informed on how funds are compiled and expended by Mississippi’s school districts.