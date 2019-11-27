AMORY – The Amory Fire Department has received notification that a person or group of people are representing themselves as the Amory Fire Department. They are calling citizens and seeking donations.
According to city clerk Jamie Morgan, one citizen called to complain to the fire chief, saying that the caller was very rude, but she still planned to make a donation.
“The Amory Fire Department, City of Amory, Amory Police Department, nor any other department will be calling or have ever called citizens to request money for fundraising. Any fundraising would be done through committees, and it would be verifiable on our website and social media,” Morgan said in a statement.
She urges people to not donate money to anyone calling asking for donations for the City of Amory.
People are urged to record their information and report it to the Amory Police Department at 256-2676.