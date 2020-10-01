AMORY – Train speeds through Amory increased in early August, serving as a reminder of safety at railroad crossings. Trains were previously traveling through town at 20 miles per hour before limits were increased.
Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Senior Director of External Communications Amy Casas said in a statement the company increased maximum permissible train speeds through Amory from 20 mph to 60 mph Aug. 3.
“The Federal Railroad Administration regulates train speed based on track condition and classification of track. Depending on the classification, appropriate speed ranges are set, and certain requirements for maintenance and inspection of track must be met. In this case, the track in Amory meets those classification requirements, and this change in maximum allowable speed is within that range,” she said.
According to a letter from BNSF, loads of hazardous materials will be kept to 40 miles per hour maximum.
BNSF partners with Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), the U.S. Department of Transportation, law enforcement and other organizations to observe Rail Safety Week and Operation Clear Track every September.
According to a press release, the goal of Rail Safety Week is to raise awareness of the need for rail safety education and empower the general public to keep themselves safe near highway-rail grade crossings and railroad rights-of-way. Rail Safety Week was observed this year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
“We want to remind drivers not to be complacent,” Mississippi OLI Executive Director Kimbler Sloan said. “Take time to look both ways when approaching a crossing, especially since trains are coming at higher speeds than ever before.”
Sloan offered tips to ensure that community members stay safe when they are near railroad tracks:
- Always expect a train; freight trains don’t follow published schedules;
- A typical freight train can take more than a mile to stop;
- The train you see is likely closer and moving faster than you think;
- The only safe place to cross the tracks is at a designated crossing;
- Being on railroad tracks and property is not only dangerous – it is illegal.
OLI reminds all drivers that trains and cars don’t mix, and a train always has the right-of-way.