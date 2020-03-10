Editor’s note: This story is the eighth of a regular series focusing on public misconceptions dealing with law enforcement and the process agencies go through with their jobs.
When it comes to theft and break-ins, reclaiming stolen property can sometimes be difficult for people, if they ever see it again to that matter. Keeping record of serial numbers is easy and very important to reclaim stolen property.
Keeping track of serial numbers on electronics, equipment and firearms can simply be done by taking a cell phone picture.
“What has happened over the past is people have gotten their weapons stolen and they say, ‘Well, law enforcement picked up a few guns,’ and we let them identify them and they say, ‘Yeah, that’s my gun,’ but we need something. If you bought it, normally you can go back to the place where you bought it from, and they usually keep those records anywhere from two to five years back,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle.
He said people can call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to track down a record of the gun and serial number too.
“All we have to do is match the serial number with the gun, and that’s basically what we do,” Randle said, adding paperwork proving legal possession is required in an allotted amount of time to reclaim it.
He added the Aberdeen Police Department collects an average of two to three firearms a week through traffic stops.
“Nobody has a receipt. Nobody can get a receipt, so we know they bought the gun off the street. It’ll take a while to track down its owner unless we go through ATF. What we do is sit on the gun for a little while and if nobody comes forward after a period of time, we admit that gun to the city and depending on what our issues are, whether we need more guns or more radios, we try to have a firearms sale,” he said.
Knowing it’s yours
Identifying scratches and blemishes sometimes aren’t enough evidence for law enforcement to prove a stolen item belongs to its rightful owner without serial numbers. For some items, such as trailers, people are advised to scratch in a code of numbers in an inconspicuous place.
Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long said people need to keep track of what they overall.
“Many times we have stuff that’s broken into, and they don’t know what’s stolen. It’s a traumatic deal to you, so it heightens everything and you can’t think clearly,” he said. “At any given time of the day, you may be able to say what tool is sitting where, but when that happens, you can’t think of what’s missing and what’s not. When it takes a couple of days to a week later to figure out what’s missing, that’s a couple of days or a week later after it happened for us to start tracking it down.”
He cited items in storage sheds as examples of people losing track of what they have.
Getting it back
Long said for a person to get stolen property back is on a case-by-case and a department-by-department basis.
“Every department is different. There are some incidences I allow the victim to go ahead and get that property back and there are some cases where I can’t based on the situation that we have to hold that for evidence,” he said, adding sometimes showing that evidence in court is necessary.
By 2018 statistics, the Amory Police Department worked 32 felony cases, and eight were burglaries.
If people find out independently where their stolen property is, they’re urged to contact law enforcement.
“If your goal is to just go get your property back, then no harm, no foul. If you’re expecting prosecution in the courts, there are certain things that have to happen,” said Long, adding there are several legal issues agencies face when it comes to theft cases.
Even when it comes to purchasing property someone doesn’t realize is stolen, law enforcement will seize it if it’s proven that it’s stolen, regardless of an arrest of the person who stole it. People can request restitution.
Randle said with the case of pawn shops, store owners have no way of knowing if pawned property is stolen.
“If they can come down here with the serial number and prove that’s their property, the pawn shop has to give it back. When the pawn shop gives it back, he’s upset because he lost money. The only thing he can do is file charges against the person who pawned it,” Randle said.
He said pawn shops are supposed to turn over lists to law enforcement of items that are pawned.
Being aware
Randle said firearms are the most frequently stolen type of item his department investigates, with electronics being the next most common.
“Playstation 4s was a big issue. Now it’s cell phones, mostly iPhones. They come with a serial number and tracking. When you’re getting ready to buy that $1,100, $1,200 phone, you need to take a picture and download that picture to something you can pull off. You can also report to your [service] carrier that that phone is stolen and when somebody tries to turn it on, it will pop up a flag that the phone is stolen,” Randle said.
In a month’s time recently, Aberdeen police have recovered five or six stolen iPhones. He warns about people selling smart phones online.
“They’re trying to sell them on Facebook and when they pull up at a restaurant like Sonic or McDonald’s, the people that are buying it will say, ‘Let me see the phone,’ and then when the person hands it to them, they’ll take off running,” Randle said. “If you’re selling a phone, you probably need somebody with you. If they’re going to buy a phone, they need to identify the payment before they give them the phone. If they take off running, you don’t have their name or a really good description. The only thing you can tell us is what they’re wearing. Sometimes that helps and sometimes it doesn’t.”