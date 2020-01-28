As easy as it is for people across the world to connect, not just through social media and cell phones but also through smart TVs and video games, younger age groups can easily get caught in dire situations.
Law enforcement officials offer tips for parents and their children to avoid future trips to the police station, with the simplest being an open line of communication between each other.
“Be a part of your kid’s life. Know what they’re doing and what they’re a part of. Don’t just assume they’re doing right without having conversations with them. If you don’t tell them what’s out there for them danger-wise, how are they going to know?” said Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver.
One indicator, according to local officials, is a sense of isolation from a child.
“When they get quiet and go to their room and get distant, there’s something not there,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle. “Parents need to be more active and they need to be able to know all of their kids’ activities.”
Even though that kind of behavior doesn’t pinpoint deeper issues, there could be something children are hiding.
“Don’t let the world inform your children. Make sure you have the conversations with them. Kids look at parents or adults just like anyone else would. They expect validation,” said Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long. “Listen to your kids. They’re looking for somebody to be able to tell information to and not be judged on it. If you’re not willing to sometimes sit down and let your child tell you everything under the sun and not judge them for it at that moment in time, then they won’t come and tell you when they need to tell you something. You need them to come tell you that information.”
Tracking passwords
Long said something to be observant of is odd behavior, such as a child acting overly emotional when a parent reaches for their phone.
“It could be they just don’t want you to know they just talked to their best friend and don’t want you to know they talked about how cute they think somebody is. It could be as simple as that. Don’t read into it too deeply but start adding that stuff together to see if there’s something bigger going on,” he said.
There’s a wide range of ways for people to connect through apps on numerous devices, and officials stress for parents to know passwords and have access to the information.
“You take a smart TV that’s able to go to the Google Play store, there are going to be some social media apps that are compatible. Some of these social media apps aren’t what they portray, it’s the side messengers that come with it,” Long said.
In addition to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter, other platforms exist such as TikTok, WhatsApp, Spotafriend, Flinch, Kik, Whisper, ASKfm and BeeTalk.
“The majority of these are some type of way you can go from broadcasting something to doing private messaging,” Long said. “[With ASKfm], you post the question, and everybody anonymously answers you. Usually, that’s your bullying problem. When it goes south with your bullying, you figure out who it is, and it’s no longer anonymous.”
Randle said his department hasn’t had major problems through social media but has had instances of fights broadcast on Facebook Live.
Weaver said some of the apps go through peaks and dips with their popularity.
Another app, Calculator#, allows users to hide photos and videos on their phone.
“When you open it, it looks just like a calculator but if you punch in a code, it unlocks a totally separate filing system for media files,” Long said.
On the flip side, Aberdeen Police Department Investigator Kelly Drake said the Life360 app pings information so parents can know where their children are at all times through GPS tracking, how fast they’re going in vehicles and even any erratic driving behavior.
“This is just like anything else like with law enforcement. When we get new equipment, there will be new products to get around it. It’s always someone finding a different product to sell,” Randle said.
Cell phones can be purchased at inexpensive prices, sometimes even by friends of a child, making it harder for parents to know about a secondary phone.
People aren’t always who they claim to be
When it comes to texting or chatting with a complete stranger, no one knows exactly who’s on the other end of the conversation, no matter how trusting the profile picture may seem.
Long said the Amory Police Department has cases throughout the year dealing with parents finding out about interactions between their children and an unknown person. He added the biggest issue on this subject that the department faces is females sending inappropriate photos.
“It starts out with a boyfriend or someone they think they love and then it goes out or it’s a total stranger they think they know who it is, and it turns out it’s not. It gets spread locally or you wind up getting your photos published online because it wasn’t a 16-year-old living in Indiana – it was an older man catfishing your image to sell,” he said.
Catfishing is a term used to describe when someone is lured into a relationship through a fake persona online, as detailed through the MTV series “Catfish.”
“People don’t think once that picture is sent, there’s no way of pulling it back,” Weaver said.
Even though pictures self destruct after so many seconds on Snapchat, they can still be retrieved, and there’s always a third party storing pictures and videos sent online.
“Realize just because you feel secluded and may be in a private environment when you do this, once it goes across cell phones or the internet, that is no longer private. Even if you air drop something, it’s subject to being intercepted,” Long said.
In the event a juvenile was to meet up, or even communicate, with an adult they met online, unlawful circumstances could result in charges such as communication for lustful purposes, child pornography if photos are exchanged and kidnapping.
“You’re starting to have cases where they’re trying to con kids out of money. I think that’s an upcoming trend,” Long said, adding there have been problems in the past with inappropriate photos and a slight attempt of sex trafficking in the area. “Now it’s the money. ‘I’ve got $300, if you send me $100, I’ll come and get you.’ They got $100 from that kid.”
He made the analogy that diaries were previously a means for people to vent their thoughts. Now, the internet has overtaken that role.
“What’s better than venting to a blank piece of paper? Getting a little input back, especially input that’s going to be all one-sided because they’re with you. Predators and information-seekers know what to put out there to get the information and your trust,” he said.
Randle urges younger people to be careful because of the several risks they face when it comes to complete strangers.
“Parents don’t want to hear the truth, but you can’t sugarcoat it,” he said.