Last week, the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health since March 16 surpassed 1,000 for Monroe County.
Those who have tested positive for the virus have different experiences – with some experiencing no symptoms and others still suffering from residual effects months later.
As people recover from the virus and reenter their daily routines, though, there can sometimes be a stigma that goes along with it.
“We went to a local restaurant and I was sick in June. This was at least the second or third week in July. The owner came up to my husband and whispered, ‘Does she not have COVID?’ I heard her and said, ‘Yeah, in the second week in June,’ and it had been a month,” said Nancy Bishop, who is a Smithville alderwoman and a Monroe County deputy circuit clerk.
Bishop represents the increasing number of people who sometimes deal with the stigma of having had COVID-19.
“It didn’t make me feel better, but I had to get used to it. You didn’t have the plague, but yes, you had this and got rid of it,” said Karen McMillian of Aberdeen.
She said it was hurtful when people looked at her strange after she recovered, even though she understood why.
Bishop was open with her coworkers after testing positive.
“I think that’s why it was spreading so much because people were trying to keep it anonymous. It’s a virus. It’s not like you’re a leper. Word spreads like crazy and when I first got better, people were looking at me strange if I got out somewhere, but I kept my mask on everywhere,” Bishop said.
Other people who recovered from the virus also stress the importance of being transparent.
“Everybody who has it now acts like they’re afraid to let anybody know. I told them I wasn’t afraid to let them know I had COVID-19. It’s a virus, and I caught it. Now it seems like everybody in Aberdeen has gotten it and they’re still getting it because people are still gathering and they won’t stop doing what they’re doing, and it keeps spreading,” said Sharon Edmond of Aberdeen.
In it together
In early April, Aberdeen City Hall was closed for roughly two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly thereafter, two other employees who were in close contact with the employee also tested positive.
“I don’t know what happened or how I got it. I don’t know if I got it from somebody in the courtroom or if I got it from my trip to North Carolina,” said Edmond, Aberdeen’s court clerk and the first City Hall employee to test positive.
She found out she had a higher temperature after going to an already scheduled doctor’s appointment, which led to having to get a COVID-19 test. Two days later, she was told she tested positive and had to be on quarantine.
Shortly thereafter, deputy city clerk Barbara Vasser and McMillian, who works in the city’s accounting department, developed symptoms as well, leading to their positive tests.
“People need to be aware this virus is real. Some of us survived and some of us didn’t. The problem is people don’t want to abide by the law the state provided for you. It’s to prevent other people from giving it to you. Be aware of your surroundings and avoid crowds because you don’t know where they’ve been or what they have done,” Vasser said.
Stephanie Mayhew and her daughter, Riley, who is a recent Nettleton graduate, both contracted COVID-19 from a family member.
Riley, a five-time state golf champion, was competing in a tournament in Greenville when the Mayhews went to stay with an uncle, who called a few days later and said he was sent to be tested because several of his coworkers had the virus.
“When his test came back positive, we went immediately the next day just for safety precautions,” Stephanie said. “Riley started running a fever, so I knew we should go. I didn’t have any symptoms at all until after we got tested.”
Their positive results came back, and both Riley and Stephanie had symptoms like headaches, and body aches and chills. Stephanie lost her senses of taste and smell, but never had a fever, while Riley was the opposite.
At their weakest points
As bodies and immune systems differ from person to person, so do the stories of people who have either suffered or breezed through COVID-19.
McMillian’s symptoms started with fever, which ultimately led to dehydration and four trips to the hospital. Her husband, Alford, soon fought his own case of coronavirus too.
“They put me in intensive care, which scared me. I didn’t go on a ventilator, but they did have me on oxygen for five days. The scariest part was they took some kind of blood test and all of a sudden the virus had gotten into my bloodstream. At that point, they didn’t know if I was going to make it or not. My doctor said they didn’t know if I was going to pull through,” she said.
After changing her medications, she began to heal. She tested positive April 4 and didn’t return to work until late May.
“God wasn’t ready for me to come. He had something in store for me to do,” McMillian said.
Vasser started feeling tired before her symptoms quickly escalated.
“I got so sick, I could not walk, speak, taste or smell for four days. I had a severe fever and felt like I was baked. They gave me an IV and did tests to see if my organs were damaged. It was like I wanted to throw up and didn’t have anything I could throw up. It went on for a whole week, and I stayed dizzy for 10 days. If I sat down, it was like I was a whirlpool spinning.
“God is a giver, and I thank Him so much for sparing me,” said Vasser, crediting her family for helping her get through the virus.
Bishop’s first symptom felt like the worst sinus headache she has ever had. She was tested on a Tuesday and the next morning, she fell and fractured a couple of ribs.
“My legs quit working. I had just gotten out of bed,” she said. “That started my worst day. I couldn’t even get out of bed to get dressed that day. By afternoon, my legs were aching, but it wasn’t like a body ache. It felt like my bones were aching. Later that afternoon, my arms were the same way. They felt so heavy, and I was so weak and fatigued all I could do was stay in bed. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t do anything.”
She was quarantined to one bedroom and one bathroom and followed doctor’s orders to take Tylenol and drink fluids to stay hydrated. The highest her fever got up to was 100.5 degrees, but she lost her sense of taste and smell, couldn’t stand for the TV to be on and dealt with extreme chills. The only thing she could stand to eat were oranges.
“By the following Monday, I still didn’t feel well, and that was my return date to go to the doctor. He ran some tests and said my test had come back negative, but he said, ‘I don’t care what that test says. You’ve still got COVID.’ He did some bloodwork and some more tests and told me I needed to stay in quarantine until I came back to see him at the end of the week. It was at least a week and a half before I even began to feel better and probably two weeks until I got my sense of smell and taste back,” Bishop said. “I was telling people I had the flu on steroids.”
Dodging more severe cases
Even though positive tests for COVID-19 indicate people have the virus, some people can tell little to no difference in how they feel.
Anna Claire Hill, 12, of Amory, was tested due to contact tracing. She went for a weekend visit with her father, and then her mother, Becka Kyle, received word he tested positive for COVID-19.
Hill ran a low-grade fever of 99.2, which Kyle associated with her daughter having received her required immunizations for school the prior day. Her temperature went down without any help from medication, but Hill was tested as a precaution and received a positive result the next day.
“It was a little weird, and I was kind of nervous because I didn’t want it to be stuck up my nose,” Hill said.
Kyle and her husband, Chris, were both tested as well, receiving negative results. Hill’s two younger brothers weren’t tested, and no one in the family showed symptoms, but the whole family quarantined for two weeks.
“There wasn’t much going on that I had to lose at that time,” Hill said. “I was bored a lot. I had a stuffy nose and sometimes my head hurt on and off, but mostly I felt normal.”
Neither of the Mayhews had symptoms past the first four or five days, except Stephanie said it took a week and a half to get her taste and smell back.
“We told anyone we had been in contact with, and everyone I worked with went and got tested and were all negative,” Stephanie said. “I know my uncle would never have invited us to stay if he had known he had it because he just goes to work and comes home. We had six people in our family who had it, who were all together, and all six came out of it just fine, which included my uncle with underlying health problems and my aunt who is taking medications for breast cancer. I don’t want to take away from the people whose lives have been affected by travesty and death, but in my experience, I would rather have this virus the way I had it than the flu.”
Stephanie and Riley followed all CDC protocols and came out of their quarantine the day before Riley’s high school graduation.
“It was really hard for me because after the fourth day, I was feeling better, but I was bored the whole two weeks,” Riley said. “I couldn’t go anywhere or practice golf like I normally do. It was a lot of Netflix.”
Stephanie, who works in the medical field, is a firm believer in personal protective equipment since none of her coworkers ended up with the virus even though they were exposed to her. She was at work before knowing she had been exposed to a positive case.
She plans on getting tested for antibodies and donating plasma if she is able and said that she had a second test after her 14 days that still came back positive.
“Wear your mask, and protect yourself and protect others. Common sense tells you that if you put something over your face, it’s going to keep you from spreading things,” Stephanie said. “I know some people who have had it that get tested for antibodies are coming back with not having any, and I know others who are testing positive still five, six or eight weeks later and have no symptoms.”
Compared to her coworkers, Edmond had the mildest case of COVID-19.
“I didn’t have to take any harsh medicine, I just took over the counter medicine like Theraflu and drank hot lemon juice to try to get it cleared up and Tylenol,” she said, who had another positive test after her initial 14 days. “I am alive and I can still be around people and I’m clear from the COVID and I hope I don’t get it anymore. Everybody should be cautious, wear your mask like they’re telling you to wear your mask and wash your hands like they’re telling you to wash them and you need to stay away from big gatherings. There are people steadily getting the COVID and giving it to other people,” Edmond said.
Lasting reminders
Even though recovery cases continue to increase on a statewide level as people test negative and are no longer contagious, some people who had COVID-19 still have residual health issues.
“It damaged my nervous system and even today, I have a problem with my balance. If I go down steps, I have to go down sideways,” Vasser said. “Some days I’m so tired I have to sit down and take a deep breath. I know what I went through, and it wasn’t easy.”
McMillan and her husband both have short-term memory loss following their cases with the virus.
“It’s crazy because you feel better, but you’re not back to where you were before you had it,” McMillian said.
She added a 22-year-old relative in Minnesota tested positive in May, but it flared back up later.
“The doctor thinks it went dormant in her body because she wound up having it three times,” McMillian said, adding her relative volunteered for tests through the Mayo Clinic to help researchers understand why it is resurfacing.