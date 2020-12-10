With the Christmas shopping and gifting season upon us, law enforcement reminds people to follow a few safety tips to avoid thieves. For starters, people should always be aware of their surroundings.
“Make sure to not forget dangers are still lurking. Do not leave packages laying on the backseat of your vehicle because you’re asking someone who’s less fortunate to knock your window out and recover it,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle in sharing some of the best tips he has picked up during his law enforcement career.
He said when putting items in vehicles while shopping, people should check to make sure their backside is clear.
Randle advised females to not carry big purses with straps while shopping and in crowds because they’re easy for someone to grab and run away with them.
People carrying firearms should be registered and have their licenses to carry with them at all times.
“If you’re carrying a firearm, make sure you know the serial number to it because if you lose it or it’s in your purse and someone steals your purse, the only way for you to recover that firearm is by the serial number,” Randle said.
Saving serial numbers is also important for electronics purchases during the holidays. People should also avoid leaving boxes visible outside after Christmas.
“Destroy your boxes and get your serial numbers off your TVs. Do not put boxes for TVs and electronics out for the trash man. All you’re doing is telling someone who is going to rob you what to look for when they come into the house,” Randle said. “If you have a Playstation 5 and throw the box out there, some people aren’t going to be fortunate enough to get a Playstation 5 but if you’ve got one, then they’ve got one when they come through the window and get it.”
People should avoid taking large amounts of cash and several credit cards with them while shopping.
“With all the scamming that’s going on, social security numbers at this time probably need to be left at home. If you’re keeping your child’s social security number or your husband’s social security number in your purse, they’re going to use it and you’re going to have a world of trouble trying to correct that,” he said.
Christmas gifts need to be stored inside homes rather than in storage sheds since they can be targets for break-ins.
“We have a lot of unfortunates this year and due to the COVID. People are going to do whatever they can to make sure they provide a Christmas for their loved ones, even if that means robbing and stealing,” Randle said.