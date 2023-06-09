Law enforcement agencies are tackling an increasing number of scam cases in which people are asked to contribute money towards Green Dot cards. Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert urges people to be cautious of suspicious calls when the caller is asking for money, especially in the form of prepaid cards.
“Somebody calls and uses different ways to ask you to send money. Some may ask for a donation to something or somebody may say you won this amount of money but have to send this amount of money. They want you to put the money on a Green Dot card and send to this address,” he said. “Once the money is gone, we can’t recover it.”
Green Dot is the world’s largest prepaid debit card company.
“If they want you to buy a Green Dot card and send it, that’s the first red flag. You can’t trace it because they’re going to send it to one location and transfer it to another location, and it’ll wind up overseas. These scams have been going on for years,” Shumpert said.
His department is investigating such a case in which an 83-year-old was scammed.
“Talking to people at the store, they say she has come in about every week to buy at $500 Green Dot card. She has been talking to guy on the phone, who’s a foreigner but tells her he’s her grandchild,” Shumpert said.
“On the money part, you’re not going to get anything for free. If somebody calls you to say you won $10 million but you’ve got to send $5,000 to pay the taxes, just disregard it. Just hang up,” he added.
Shumpert also said another scam involves the U.S. Marshals Service being cited as an agency with a warrant for someone’s arrest and demanding money.
“The U.S. Marshals Service, or any other agency, isn’t going to call ahead, they’re just going to show up,” he said.
He said names of law enforcement agencies have even been used as the supposed recipient of donations.
“If they’re asking for money for your local law enforcement, you can always call the local PD, sheriff’s department or highway patrol station to check,” Shumpert said.
He recommends for people to check for businesses listed with the Better Business Bureau or through Google to help verify validity if asked to make donations to them.
He added Facebook Marketplace scams are becoming more common, especially when it comes to people meeting to test drive vehicles and not returning them.
“The best way to fight that is meeting at the local law enforcement office. If they say no, you know something’s up,” Shumpert said.
The APD is investigating cases involving a four-wheeler and motorcycle in which people took them for test drives but never returned them. The four-wheeler has since been recovered.
With Facebook scams, fake profiles are created and with telephone scams, cloned numbers are sometimes used, making them seem legitimate.
“Anybody can go on and make up something. Once they get what they want, it’s closed down,” he said of Facebook profiles. “You can see when something was opened up. If it was recently opened up, that’s a red flag.”
