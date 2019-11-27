The Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office has received phone calls from multiple residents letting them know one of its phone numbers is being used for spam and spoof calls, according to circuit clerk Dana Sloan.
These residents were being told they owed the court money and/or they had a warrant or summons issued for them from the court.
“Please be aware of such calls and know that your circuit clerk’s office will never call you regarding court actions nor to collect money owed,” Sloan said in a statement.