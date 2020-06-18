AMORY – As permanent driver’s license stations reopened last week across Mississippi, locations served by travel teams, such as the Monroe County Government Complex, have yet to reopen.
“Right now, it is undetermined at this time,” said Sgt. Derrick Beckom, public affairs officer with the Mississippi Highway Patrol of when service will resume in Amory. “Right now, we want to get as many people through the soft opening as possible.”
Mississippi Department of Public Safety driver’s license stations that are currently open include locations in Columbus, Starkville, Tupelo and New Albany.
“The DL department is doing a great job getting people through. It’s kind of lengthy, and there’s a wait, but the DL is working extremely hard,” Beckom said.
He said people who wish to renew their driver’s licenses may visit the Driver Service Bureau link at www.dps.ms.gov.
People using services at the permanent stations will adhere to social distancing guidelines and are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
People in need of services are required to visit permanent stations on days of the week according to the first letter of their last names, with the exception of Walk-in Wednesdays. Mondays are for letters A-E, Tuesdays are for F-L, Thursdays are for M-S, and Fridays are for T-Z.
According to a press release, those stations will provide services for CDL transactions, out of state transfers, new credentials, new identification card credentials, security guard permits only on Wednesdays, sex offender registration, student permit tests, reinstatements, non-U.S. citizens and ignition-interlock restricted licenses.
The press release continued to state renewal and duplicate driver licenses, ID cards and address changes will not be available at driver’s license stations until further notice. These services are available online from any computer, tablet or mobile phone at www.dps.ms.gov and the Driver Service Bureau link.
All road tests for non-commercial drivers will be waived until further notice due to the pandemic. However, for drivers younger than 18, an affidavit completed by a parent or guardian certifying 50 hours of supervised driving time will be required. The affidavit will be available on the DPS website, according to the press release.
For a complete listing of all permanent driver’s license stations, along with additional information concerning reopening, please visit www.dps.ms.gov.
Monroe County Justice Court Clerk Tina Morrow thanked the board of supervisors for ensuring employees are provided for at the government complex through the pandemic.
“Our maintenance people, Phil Herndon and Richard Hogan and help from the Monroe County Work Center, have built plexiglass barriers throughout the entire building,” Morrow said. “Our board of supervisors has gone above and beyond to make sure we’re safe.
“We are back open full time. At our court stations, we ask that you wear a mask if you think you need to. One judge requires everyone to wear a mask because she feels more comfortable by doing that.”