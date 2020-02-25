ABERDEEN - Mississippi area farmers with waste agricultural pesticides are invited to take part in a waste pesticide disposal event to be held on Monday, March 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held in the parking lot in front of the National Guard Armory, located at 809 Highway 145 North in Aberdeen.
The one-time event offers farmers a no-cost, environmentally safe way to dispose of leftover pesticide products through a licensed contractor, according to Randall Nevins with the Monroe County Mississippi State University Extension Service.
There will be a contractor on site accepting agricultural waste products at this event.
To take part, farmers should bring their agricultural waste pesticides to the collection site between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 2. No drop-offs before or after the designated times are allowed, and doing so could constitute illegal dumping.
There is no charge to Mississippi farmers, but farmers are responsible for safely transporting waste pesticides and tires to the collection sites. Waste pesticides include leftover, cancelled or otherwise unusable products such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators. No rinsates or pesticides in bulk containers will be collected.
A licensed hazardous waste contractor will be on hand at the collection site and will collect, analyze and dispose of or recycle the products according to applicable environmental laws and regulations.
This program is coordinated by the Mississippi State University Extension Service with funds made available through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. For more information, contact the Monroe County Extension Service office at 369-4951.