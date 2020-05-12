With school buildings closed and people staying at home more often out of coronavirus precautions, pets have received plenty of extra attention during the past several weeks. As important as they are now in helping boost people’s spirits, pet owners need to remember a normal schedule will eventually return.
“It will be an emotional burden for the pet when we all leave,” said Hamilton veterinarian Carol Crawford, who speculates the time when people return to normal routines will be more of an adjustment for pets than it is now while people are at home more often.
An additional factor is as tens of millions of Americans have been forced to stay at home, those who choosing to adopt or foster a pet may need to take Crawford’s observation into account.
Most younger dogs and cats have a natural inclination to shower owners with affection, which may present conflict when normalcy returns and they wait through the long days before pet owners return home.
“A lot of my clients sleep with their pets. A bond is developed. It’s like a sugar high,” Crawford said.
Dr. Pat Hidalgo of Amory Animal Hospital can’t stress enough how important pets are during this time.
“Pets keep people company and give comfort during a stressful time,” she said. “They give unconditional love and make people feel less lonely, particularly if they live alone. The motivation to exercise our dogs can provide a sense of purpose and fulfillment and can be associated with decreased feelings of loneliness and depression, which is more important than ever as people are socially distancing. For those working from home, the periodic breaks are helpful.”
A semblance of normalcy can be had tending to pets during uncertain times since they thrive on routine.
Caring for animals provides fulfillment and regular activity to help pass the time and stress of sheltering in place and is rewarded by attention and affection returned.
“The door swings both ways,” Crawford said.
Hidalgo added birds are particularly insistent on getting attention.
“If they feel abandoned, parrots will squawk and pick their feathers,” she said.
Experts add pets, especially dogs, can help motivate people to go outside to exercise and take breaks from work if they’re working at home. A recent study reported dog owners spent close to 300 minutes each week walking with their dogs. That was, on average, approximately 200 more minutes of walking than people without dogs.
Hidalgo shared some tips for responsible owners to remember.
“Keep two weeks of food and medication on hand. Walk your dog on a leash and remember social distancing with your animals, too. Practice good pet hygiene and clean up after pets properly. Avoid dog parks or public places where people and dogs might gather. Be sure to wash your hands after handling your pet. Also, do not let your pets interact with people or other animals outside the household,” she said.
Hidalgo said two feline coronavirus cases have been documented but added people have no reason to believe pets are sources for the virus.
“It would be good to keep your cat inside. If you’re feeling sick, restrict contact with your pet for safety’s sake,” she said.