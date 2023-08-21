AMORY – A $15,000 grant from PetSmart Charities is helping ensure Amory Humane Society can continue to help animals in the community, despite the fact that intake and funding needs have increased since the tornado.
The March EF-3 tornado severely damaged the buildings and dog park the shelter uses. While dealing with their own recovery efforts, members of the shelter team have mobilized to provide relief and recovery support to the community – including offering free pet food, supplies and a reunification program for displaced pets.
In addition, after the tornado, animal intake quickly doubled, as did budget projections. The shelter, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, receives $55,000 per year from the City of Amory to take in animals from animal control. Beyond that, it relies on donations and grants.
Through a $15,000 grant made immediately available by PetSmart Charities, Amory Humane Society will continue to aid impacted pets. The grant covers the bulk of expenses incurred in the first 30 days after the disaster, including supplies, vet care and staffing. The funds directly impact approximately 350 animals.
Disaster response grants made by PetSmart Charities promote people and pets staying together during crises, when they need each other most. When people suffer during natural disasters, their pets often suffer too. As important members of the family, pets, too, have urgent needs for shelter, medical care, nutritious food and social support.
“This grant is a lifeline to Amory Humane Society and the pets and people we serve,” said Misty Daniels, the shelter’s executive director.
“When disasters strike, people need the comfort of their pets even more,” said Sarah Ocampo, senior community grants manager at PetSmart Charities. “We’re proud to support Armory Humane Society and their many efforts to deliver much needed care and supplies to ensure peace of mind during uncertain times.”
Amory Humane Society has moved to a temporary location on private property so that building repairs can begin. It is closed to the public until repairs are complete, but it is fulfilling its contract with the city to take in animals from animal control, whose number is (662) 256-2676.
In the meantime, the shelter is focusing on programs to help animals in the community. One of those is intake diversion – helping families keep their pets so they don’t have to come into the shelter. People who need help with food or supplies are encouraged to call the shelter at (662) 597-2049 or message Amory Humane Society through Facebook, Facebook.com/AHSSavingLives.
