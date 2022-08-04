ABERDEEN – Through a 12-day trek at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico last month, eight members of Boy Scout Troop #39 and two accompanying adults experienced 57 miles of hiking through the Rocky Mountains, hailstorms, rattlesnakes, homesickness and one broken leg.
Their bigger experiences, though, hinged on uplifting each other and depending on one another in order to complete the most remarkable feat in their lives.
“It was a mutual reliance between each scout. Everybody had a job to do every single day. Everybody had a specific role to play; in fact, jobs were assigned. It was all or nothing, and that was an important dynamic. I genuinely got close with these guys, closer than I am with a lot of people. It’s almost like a family now,” said Jurdan May, who was crew leader of the trip.
The Boy Scout-led expedition also included Joseph Crandall, John Thomas Gilmore, Ethan West, Thomas Oakes, Braden Dilworth, Holden Baggett and Kasey Coker. Scoutmaster Matthew Gilmore and Rubel West went as advisors.
They spent 10 days in the backcountry and two days at base camp. The scouts trained at Blue Bluff leading up to the trip, but it was no compassion to actually climbing mountains and being self-sufficient while in New Mexico.
“It’s a mental hurdle, as well as a physical hurdle. We climbed a mountain in both senses (physically and mentally) every day, and you just can’t train for that. We trained for two reasons – to become closer to one another and to try to get into better shape, but nothing can compare you for a mountain mile,” May said.
Scout members woke up between 4 and 4:30 every morning and were on the trail by 5:30. The highest elevation on the hike was 12,441 feet, and the temperatures ranged from the upper 40s to the upper 80s. Ethan said some type of precipitation was guaranteed every day between 2 and 3 p.m.
“There was more of a need to all finish together and to all stay together. It was a good day to learn the idea of that at Blue Bluff, but getting out to Philmont and knowing it was everybody or nobody was the biggest shift I saw from us training to actually doing it,” May said.
Building character while fulfilling roles
Scouts said the Philmont expedition helped build their levels of patience and understanding. Some of their parents have even said it helped them be more helpful at home. While on the trail, they learned to succeed as a group rather than as individuals.
“It was a loyalty to each individual person. We didn’t want to leave anybody behind,” May said.
As they hiked, Boy Scouts voiced words of care and encouragement. In the first few days, several scouts were homesick, including May. After he overcame his bout of missing home, he helped the others do the same.
“The emotional dependence was inspiring each other during the walk. Whenever somebody was down and out, everybody came together to help that person. Whenever there was an issue between two people, everybody came in to neutralize that problem. I don’t feel like there was a genuinely tense or heated moment between the guys the entire time,” May said.
Following devotion and hymns nightly, Ethan led a discussion through his role as spiritual guide on the topic of roses, buds and thorns, which gave scouts time to reflect on highlights, aspirations and frustrations from the day.
“We added the gardener, who is somebody who made you feel appreciated. Every single person was somebody’s gardener at some point, and I think that lifted everybody up,” he said.
Matthew said troop members didn’t realize they were being someone’s bright spot for the day.
“It was little things like somebody helping to set up the tent. If they had weight in their backpack they couldn’t handle, they would take some from them. It was encouraging one another and things like that,” Oakes said.
He served as the wilderness pledge guia (guide), and his job was to watch after wildlife, ensure the trail’s environment was not disturbed and leaving it better than it was. That role carries on as he tries picking up litter when he sees it.
Oakes also learned to be more appreciative of the beauty of nature. Ethan said during devotion, deer came as close as 15 feet away.
“There are more than 4,000 kids in that wilderness every week and nowhere did we go where you saw that much impact,” Matthew said of how scouts preserved the land.
Coker acted as the pack mule. Despite being the youngest and smallest person on the trip, his energy was inspiring to others.
“The trip made me feel like I can trust people and count on people if I get in trouble,” he said.
Oakes said when it comes to group dynamics, there’s a storming stage, which entails arguments, but they encouraged each other to avoid it.
“They had a very brief period of storming and they went to norming and performing quicker than any group I’ve seen, even in the military,” Rubel said.
He said the trip was structured almost like the military, except for the Boy Scouts having a tougher time with no communication or drinking water.
“These boys were self-sufficient. They had to purify their own water at times out of the stream or from a faucet that wasn’t potable water,” he said.
Being disconnected from the internet, scouts even learned how to identify clouds coming over the mountains and weather conditions to know when rain was approaching.
Springing into action
In 2017, members of Troop 39 rescued Oakes’ father, Brad, after he broke his tibia while on a troop backpacking trip in Alabama’s Sipsey Wilderness. During the recent Philmont trip, Rubel sustained a broken leg but didn’t even realize it until he got back home. Scout members encouraged him to prevail through the remainder of the hike.
“We came across a rattlesnake that was coiled up and was ready to strike,” he said. “There were four of us who had to go 10 or 15 feet up a big boulder. On the way back down, the rocks rolled and as they rolled, I rolled and fell on my side.”
His leg was swollen and after returning home, the doctor said it was broken.
“Every time I thought, ‘I can’t go on with this leg,’ and I told Matt how much stress it was putting on my body, those boys would rally around to say, ‘You’re not slowing us down.’ They convinced me and encouraged me each morning to go on and they would check on me constantly,” he said, adding Brad’s incident gave them experience in helping an injured person.
“After I knew what they did with Brad and with one or two other instances, I had full confidence that this group would do whatever they needed to do. The bottom line is I went eight more days with it because of them,” Rubel added.
