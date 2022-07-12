AMORY – In late June, Hatley High School Class of 2014 graduate Jeremy Sims opened his practice, Sims Physical Therapy and Balance Center. Long-range, he hopes it acts as a means to change the culture of traditional physical therapy and how it’s viewed by patients.
“I’m doing one-on-one practice. I’m doing manual therapy, which allows people to come and get the service. It’s not just an exercise you can do at home. It’s changing the culture of, ‘Oh, we’re actually promoting something inside the body to happen, to heal and to create longer lasting results. We’re changing the culture with the one-on-one and the skill set and really raising awareness of all the benefits that physical therapy can truly do that people just don’t know yet,” he said.
Sims Physical Therapy and Balance Center addresses issues such as aches, pains, stiffness, mobility restrictions and dizziness, in addition to helping fall-risk patients.
“A big part of my practice is manual therapy, which is very different from most traditional PT clinics. I don’t do exercises as the focus. I still believe in that but I do a lot more manual therapy. Those include dry needling, spinal manipulations, cupping and instrument-assist soft tissue mobilization,” he said. “I’m creating a healing response in the body. The body has a natural healing response that when you stimulate it, it starts the process of further continuing to heal. With those techniques, I’m repairing the tissue, I’m regenerating it and I’m really remodeling the tissue and makeup of it – not just for now but for longer lasting results that carry on.”
Sims said patients involved in car accidents in previous years have found success through manual therapy.
“Basically, you’re quieting down a nervous system and rewiring it in a way to promote that healing and promote function,” he said.
Sims added manual therapy helps the pain subside quicker because it calms the body’s system. He said the method helps free up mobility, which is part of the healing process.
“Once you have that, you can further use your exercises to further promote the enhancement of what you’re trying to achieve from it,” he said. “Basically, you’re freeing it up, you’re getting it moving and you’re solidifying what you just achieved and carrying it over with the exercises.”
In addition to physical therapy needs, the practice also focuses on balance issues, such as dizziness and vertigo, and helps patients who uses devices, such as walkers and canes.
“If you have the room spinning sensation, there’s different maneuvers that I can take the patients through in usually about two to three rounds in your first session or two,” he said.
Sims said it’s common to care for fall-risk patients.
“They have to lean on the shopping cart at Walmart or use a walker or cane everywhere they go. These are the people who truly need therapy, but we haven’t promoted the profession enough with those people. When you see someone in here with a walker or a cane who can hardly walk across the floor or step across the curb, give it several sessions and they’re walking no problem with no device. You’re changing their lives significantly. With the profession, I want to promote education and awareness of the benefits of physical therapy,” Sims said.
Through the practice, he wants to create better health in the community.
“I really wanted to help the community that has invested in me all these years and really give back,” Sims said. “I want to further help people do what they want to do to help people and serve in this community.”
His sister, who is also a physical therapist, helped inspire his fascination of the field.
“She was really the first one who got me into the profession. I remember in my early high school days, she was starting her PT school in Memphis and would come back and tell me different little things and I’d try to either memorize the words or where the muscle or ligament is on the body and would try to learn it,” Sims said.
Following high school, he attended Itawamba Community College, which helped further lead him on his path into health care. He continued his education at Mississippi State University, majoring in biological sciences, and William Carey University in Hattiesburg to earn his doctorate of physical therapy.