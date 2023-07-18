AMORY – On average, an older person is admitted to a hospital emergency room every 11 seconds due to falls. A recent workshop hosted by Sims Physical Therapy & Balance Center stressed tips to try reversing that trend, particularly by being active.
“It doesn’t matter where you are, you can always improve. Never give up and never let age, strength or mobility restrictions limit you. It’s going to take some work, but challenging the body over time will change your overall quality of life,” said owner Jeremy Sims, PT, DPT, Cert. DN.
The recent workshop focused on strength, endurance and balance therapy. He stressed the importance of balance therapy either at home or through physical therapy settings.
“We’ve got to get our older adults more active and healthier,” Sims said. “We’ve got to know about overall health. We’ve got to know where we are in our health.”
Statistically, people who are 65 and older are in the most prone age group to be at risk of falls and to have balance issues. Younger people who have suffered from strokes, Parkinson’s disease or neurological issues could also be at risk.
“Activity is a big factor not only in the balance that I’ve seen but also with overall health. People aren’t as active as they overall need to be. We’ve got to be involved, whether it’s going for walks, doing yoga or whatever type of activity just to move the body – not just walking front and back. We’ve got to move every different direction for the body and all the joints and having health in those joints,” Sims said.
Conditioning exercises aren’t as intimidating as one would think, and squats involving sitting and standing are a great starting point.
“One of the main exercises I give a lot of patients is simply a sit-to-stand exercise. That exercise gets a lot of different parts moving throughout the body, as well as strength. We perform a squat basically numerous times throughout the day. Even if it’s just being able to do three to five of those, that’s a start,” Sims said. “If you can do up to 10 of them, that’s a huge, huge start to your overall ability.”
He encourages people to not let their age discourage them from their capabilities.
“I’ve had 88 year olds on walkers when they come in, and they walk out of this building without a walker. Age doesn’t mean limitation, it doesn’t mean pain. If somebody is noticing pain when they’re walking or feel unsteady, it’s never too late to change things. Our health can always improve. It doesn’t matter where it’s at or age. I hear people say, ‘I’m such-and-such age, I guess I’m supposed to be at this limitation.’ That’s never the case,” Sims said.
For safety needs to deter falls at home, he suggested installing handrails next to steps, showers and toilets to help people
“You’ve got to work to where you don’t necessarily need those, but we also have to be safe,” he said. “If you have several steps to go up, you may need a ramp depending on what your level is. It’s also important to keep your hallways clear and well lit because that’s where the majority of your falls happen at night traveling to the bathroom.”
